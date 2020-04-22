On April, 20, 2020, Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price announced her decision to self-quarantine after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. She said she is getting tested and had not experienced any symptoms.
Ballotpedia tracks politicians and government officials who have been diagnosed or tested for coronavirus, or become quarantined.
Price is one of at least 24 local officials who have quarantined as a result of coronavirus.
As of April 21, we have tracked:
• 6 federal officials diagnosed with coronavirus, and 38 federal officials quarantined.
• 28 state officials diagnosed with coronavirus, and 66 state officials quarantined.
• 11 local officials diagnosed with coronavirus, and 24 local officials quarantined.
– The Center Square