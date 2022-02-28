(The Center Square) – Five Republicans are on the March 1 primary election ballot for Texas railroad commissioner, but only four of the candidates are alive.
While campaigning in Midland, Texas, Marvin "Sarge" Summers, an Army veteran with 30 years of experience in the oil and gas industry, died in a car accident Feb. 8. Because his death was so close to the election, his name is still on the ballot.
The Texas Railroad Commission (TRC), the state's oldest regulatory agency founded in 1891, was initially created to oversee the railroad industry but now oversees the most important industry in the largest oil producing state in the U.S.: the $7 trillion Texas energy industry.
It has both state and federal regulatory and enforcement responsibilities. It regulates the industries of oil and natural gas, pipelines, coal, and uranium surface mining operations.
Three commissioners who serve six-year staggered terms are on the ballot every two years. This year, incumbent Chairman Wayne Christian is running for reelection.
Christian was first elected in 2016 after serving as a state representative from 1997 to 2013. He owns an investment company and is a registered representative of SunAmerica Securities Inc. He’s received numerous endorsements including from the Texas Oil & Gas Association, Texas Alliance of Energy Producers, Oil and Gas Workers Association, Sen. Ted Cruz, and a wide range of organizations.
In 1996, he made history by becoming the first Republican elected to the Texas House of Representatives from deep East Texas since Reconstruction. While in the Legislature, he was president of the Texas Conservative Coalition and served on several powerful committees.
During his first term on the commission, Christian says he developed a record of “fighting against frivolous regulations and standing strong for free markets and American Energy Dominance.” As the official representative for Texas on the Interstate Oil and Gas Compact Commission, he’s been at the “forefront of fighting against Biden Administration efforts like the Green New Deal, CLEAN Future Act, and the Paris Climate Agreement,” according to his campaign website.
As the only candidate who hasn’t worked in the oil and gas industry, he argues, “big government increases costs for consumers and kills high paying jobs, while harming our economy and national security,” and that “all regulations should be consistent, predictable, and based on sound science.”
His challengers, Tom Slocum, Jr., Sarah Stogner, and Dawayne Tipton, all work in the oil and gas industry and have never been elected to public office.
Slocum, a fifth-generation Texan and fourth generation Texas oil and gas executive, founded the Texas Well Protected Energy Foundation, was VP of operations of Artemis Energy, Inc., and chief compliance officer of Fenix Petroleum Group LLC.
He says he “knows the regulations because his job depends on it.” He works in the field and with operators “to ensure the rules are followed and applied equally across the board with no special treatment.”
A fiscal conservative, he says Texans “absolutely cannot allow the Railroad Commission burden taxpayers with another $3.4 billion bailout,” or a $200 million orphaned well liability “to cripple our great State. Fiscal responsibility must be restored at the Railroad Commission.”
His plan includes adopting “smart energy-strong policies while maintaining a stable job creation strategy to support and strengthen our economy through our independent oil, gas, and energy production.”
Stogner, who describes herself as the “Lady Godiva of the Oil Patch,” made headlines and lost endorsements after she published a video ad of her riding an oil pump jack wearing only underwear and boots.
In response to the backlash she received, she asked if nudity was worse than corruption, the Houston Chronicle reported.
“Texans have tolerated crony capitalism far too long,” Stogner argues on her campaign website. She says she has “the unique ability to facilitate practical resolutions when others have failed.” As an industry attorney over the last 15 years, she’s represented operators, service companies, and landowners in complex legal disputes.
Her priorities include job creation to provide clean and affordable energy, preventing federal intervention in Texas energy regulation, and establishing global ESG metrics and standards.
She’s self-funding her campaign, she says, “proving she is not being bought and paid for by any special interest.”
Tipton has been a project manager with Aereon, a lead customer support manager with GE Oil & Gas, and an offshore risk engineer with Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty. He’s been a rig hand, later created offshore maintenance and inspection programs in response to the Macondo Deepwater Horizon incident, and served as an expert at a leading oil and gas insurance company.
If elected, he says he will “bring the experience, skills, and leadership necessary to implement the best public policies and practices that help Texas families and businesses.”
Texas produces more crude oil and natural gas than any other state and is the largest energy-producing and energy-consuming state in the U.S. In 2020, Texas accounted for 43% of the nation's crude oil production and 26% of its marketed natural gas production, the U.S. Energy Information Agency (EIA) reported.
Texas produces more electricity than any other state, leads the nation in wind-powered generation, and contributes nearly one-third of the total U.S. crude refining capacity. Texas petroleum refineries can process nearly 5.9 million barrels of crude oil a day, according to the EIA.