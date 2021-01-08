Candidates interested in running in a special election for the District 68 seat in the Texas House of Representatives had until Jan. 4, 2021, to file. The special election will be held on Jan. 23.
Five candidates – Charles Gregory (D), John Berry (R), Jason Brinkley (R), Craig Carter (R), and David Spiller (R) – filed to run in the special election.
The special election became necessary after Drew Springer (R) won a special election to Texas State Senate District 30 on Dec. 19, 2020. Springer was elected to the state House in 2012. He won re-election in 2020 with 85.5% of the vote.
Texas has a Republican state government trifecta. A trifecta exists when one political party simultaneously holds the governor’s office and majorities in both state legislative chambers. Republicans control the state Senate by an 18-12 margin with one vacancy and the state House by an 83-67 margin.
As of January 2021, 14 state legislative special elections have been scheduled for 2021 in 10 states. Between 2011 and 2019, an average of 77 special elections took place each year.