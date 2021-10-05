(The Center Square) – The Texas Legislative Counsel has published new information about Texas redistricting, along with a draft of new maps for all 150 state House districts.
Accompanying the maps is data about district population including racial demographics, voter turnout for the 2018 and 2020 elections, and total voter registration numbers.
The state constitution delegates redistricting to the state legislature to revise every 10 years, after the U.S. Census Bureau releases new population data. It has historically been a highly partisan process.
This year, Texas Democratic Sens. Sarah Eckhardt of Austin and Roland Gutierrez of San Antonio sued the state to stop the redistricting process. They argue the Texas Constitution explicitly states that redistricting can only occur during the first regular session after the publication of the U.S. census. Because the census was delayed by the Biden administration, the legislature began addressing redistricting once it got the data from the federal government. The process began during the third special legislative session called by Gov. Greg Abbott last month.
Texas Democrats hope to postpone the redistricting process. If their lawsuit were to succeed, which some legal experts say is unlikely, a panel of judges would be responsible for redistricting ahead of the 2022 election. Then, the legislature would take it up again during the next regular session in January 2023.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is defending the state, arguing in court that the lawsuit is “inconsistent with past practice and judicial precedent.”
The legislature has proceeded, already having held hearings and introduced four bills to advance the redistricting process. The bills are HB 1 related to state House districts, SB 4 related to state Senate districts, SB 6 related to Texas seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, and SB 7 for State Board of Education districts. All bill information and proposed maps are available online and accessible to the public to review.
The House Redistricting Committee and the Senate Special Committee on Redistricting are responsible for overseeing the process, including holding public hearings.
Some note that the map drafts have created a situation where two currently elected members of the state legislature must now run against each other because their districts were redrawn and they are now in the same district.
So far, at least in El Paso, this has occurred for Democratic state Reps. Lina Ortega and Claudia Ordas Perez. In southeast Texas, Republican state Reps. Phil Stephenson of Wharton and Jacey Jetton of Richmond also appear to be in the same situation.
Another appears to be Republican Reps. Kyle Biedermann of Fredricksburg and Terry Wilson of Marble Falls, who could be impacted by their districts being redrawn. But Biedermann also tweeted that because he owns a home in Comal County, he could be moved to another district and then would face a Democrat Erin Zwiener of Driftwood who was redistricted into that county.
Because the maps are only first drafts, they will continue to be amended.
After the House Committee on Redistricting held a hearing Monday, the next step is for the draft maps to be presented to the full House for review. Members will then be able to offer their own amendments and proposed changes.
Redistricting would need to be completed and approved by Oct. 20, which is the last day of the third special session. Otherwise, the process would have to start all over again in a fourth special legislative session.