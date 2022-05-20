(The Center Square) – A mandatory evacuation remains in place in southern Taylor County as fire crews battle nine active wildfires in Taylor, Wilbarger, Llano, Hamilton, Schleicher, Kimble and San Saba counties.
There are currently 250 firefighters from the Texas A&M Forest Service and 190 personnel from out of state fighting wildfires in Texas.
Forest service resources responded to 10 wildfires Thursday that burned 621.5 acres. Crews continue to battle several carryover wildfires, including the Twin Starts Fire and the Mesquite Heat Fire.
The Mesquite Heat Fire, near Buffalo Gap, roughly 17 miles southwest of Abilene, has now burned nearly 10,000 acres since Tuesday. The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office regularly provides updated evacuation and road closure information on its Facebook page.
Abilene Mayor Anthony Williams said in a Facebook live post that the fire has destroyed roughly 27 homes.
“The weather poses a significant threat of flare ups and the fire trying to run again because of the high temperatures, relatively low humidity and high wind gusts,” the sheriff’s office said. “State and local agencies are continuously working to extinguish the fire and keep citizens safe. Utility crews are working heavily in damaged areas to restore utilities.”
The National Weather Service issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for portions of West-Central Texas, citing record or near record heat of or above 103 degrees.
“Low humidities and strong southerly winds will result in near critical to critical fire conditions across the Big Country, Concho Valley and northern Edwards Plateau,” it said. “Isolated thunderstorms are possible for our far eastern counties late this afternoon and early evening. The main hazards will be locally damaging winds and hail in any storms that develop.”
There’s potential for large wildfires to occur in the Western/Eastern Hill Country and Rolling Plains of Texas including the areas near Childress, Vernon, Abilene, Brownwood, Lampasas, San Angelo, Ozona and Fredericksburg, the Texas A&M Forest Service said Thursday.
“Any new fires in grass and brush vegetation will likely be resistant to control, as underlying drought and critically to extremely dry vegetation combine with 100-degree temperatures and periods of elevated to critical fire weather,” it said in a statement.
More than half of Texas counties, 131, have burn bans in effect.
A general trend of increasing initial attack fire activity is likely for Central, East and South Texas, it adds. Although, if the forecasted cold front projected for the weekend moves through, the potential for wildfire activity on Saturday and Sunday could be limited.
An up-to-date map provides information about ongoing wildfires, including those that are recently put out. As of Friday morning, fire crews are currently battling 9 active wildfires:
- Mesquite Heat Fire, Taylor County - 9,613 acres, 25% contained
- Coconut Fire, Wilbarger County - est. 26,000 acres, 45% contained
- Twin Starts Fire, Llano County - est. 420 acres, 75% contained
- Dry Branch Fire, Hamilton County - 1,407 acres, 85% contained
- Pope 2 Fire, Schleicher County - est. 2,530 acres, 75% contained
- Slab Road Fire, Llano County - 57 acres, 90% contained
- Sandstone Mountain Fire, Llano County - 351 acres, 95% contained
- Johnson Fork Fire, Kimble County - 55 acres, 80% contained
- Mayfield Fire, San Saba County - est. 1,250 acres, 40% contained
- They’ve also recently put out 10 fires that are now 100% contained:
- Jasper 3019 Fire, Jasper County - 4.8 acres
- Cass 3012 Fire, Cass County - 2 acres
- Tipton Blanco Fire, Pecos County - 177 acres
- Newton 3020 Fire, Newton County - 2 acres
- Cass 3023 Fire, Cass County - 5 acres
- Rusk 3024 Fire, Rusk County - 5 acres
- Rusk 3014 Fire, Rusk County - 2 acres
- 2 Lit Fire, Oldham County - 63 acres
- Stargazer Fire, Colorado County - 3.7 acres
- Buck Creek Fire, Frio County - 42 acres
Texans who’ve sustained damages caused by wildfires are encouraged to report them through the Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT).