(The Center Square) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is establishing mass community vaccination sites in the DFW Metroplex and Houston. They are serving as federally funded and operated pilot sites coordinating and partnering with the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) and local officials.
FEMA pilot locations will be based at AT&T Stadium and Fair Park in Dallas and at the NRG Stadium in Houston. The locations are part of a joint effort to support vaccination efforts in underserved areas, TDEM states.
FEMA is currently preparing the buildout of the three locations and expects to open the sites to those eligible to receive the drug beginning Feb. 24. The registration details for appointments at these locations have not yet been announced but are expected to be within a few days.
"These mass community sites will allow us to expand access to COVID-19 vaccinations in underserved communities and help us mitigate the spread of the virus," Gov. Greg Abbott said.
“Our state and local partners have made an extraordinary effort in the vaccine rollout, these sites are another opportunity to work together and assist in the vaccine administration,” Tony Robinson, FEMA Region 6 Administrator, said in a statement. “We are making progress, but the job isn’t complete until everyone who wants a vaccine receives a vaccine.”
The goal of establishing the federal pilot sites is to vaccinate more Texans “in an efficient, effective, and equitable manner, with an explicit focus on making sure that communities with a high risk of COVID-19 exposure and infection are not left behind,” TDEM states.
Officials say they will be closely monitoring vaccination uptake at each of the pilot sites and will work with local and federal partners “to make real-time decisions to ensure the best utilization of the additional vaccines that have been made available.”