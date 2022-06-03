(The Center Square) – The hunt for escaped convict Gonzalo Lopez is over after he was killed in a police shootout Thursday night in a town located south of San Antonio. But prior to being killed, law enforcement officials believe he killed a family of four in Leon County where he initially escaped.
Lopez killed the family, stole their truck, and made his way south to the area where he was eventually found and killed over 200 miles away, authorities believe.
Lopez, a convicted murderer with cartel connections, was serving life in prison for cumulative offenses and violent crimes committed in two border counties: capital murder in Hidalgo County and attempted capital murder in Webb County. He escaped while being transported for a medical appointment from Gatesville to Huntsville. The escape involved him stealing the prison bus with 15 inmates inside, crashing the bus and evading capture on foot into an area near Centerville, roughly 40 miles north of Huntsville in Leon County.
After nine days and 800 personnel searching for him, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) admitted Lopez was likely no longer in the area, and expanded its search statewide.
“While investigating leads inside the search perimeter, law enforcement agencies received a call from an individual who became concerned after not hearing from an elderly relative,” TDCJ said. Law enforcement officers responded to the residence and discovered the bodies of one adult and three children. Initially, TDCJ reported two adults but later issued a correction that it was only one adult and three children.
Authorities believe Lopez murdered the family and stole the adult’s white Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck. TDCJ said law enforcement remained at the scene and was continuing to process incident information.
At a news conference, TDCJ spokesperson Jason Clark said the home was a weekend residence and the family was from the Houston area. The attack also appears to have been random, he said, and the owner of the vehicle had no ties to Lopez.
On Thursday night, the Leon County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook, “Suspect Gonzalo Lopez is captured & deceased – more information to follow.”
TDCJ announced that law enforcement in Atascosa County had located the stolen vehicle, pursued Lopez and a chase ensued. They used tire spikes to disable the truck, which caused Lopez to lose control and crash into a tree. Lopez engaged in gunfire with the officers about 10:30 pm CST. He shot by law enforcement in Jourdanton, Texas. He subsequently died from his injuries.
"I would say this is a tragedy that you had five individuals who lost their lives," Clark said. "I am thankful … Gonzalo Lopez is unable to harm anyone else."
No one in law enforcement was injured in the shootout.