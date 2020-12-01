(The Center Square) – Cities and counties throughout Texas have posted dates, times and locations for early voting for runoff elections held in December. The elections are for the top two candidates who did not receive 50 percent of the vote in their previous elections. Election dates range from Dec. 8 through Dec. 19.
In Denton and Frisco, Election Day is Dec. 8. Early voting continues through Dec. 4 in runoff races for Denton City Council at-large Place 6, mayor and District 2.
Early voting continues for the Frisco City Council Place 5 runoff election between Laura Rummel and Dan Stricklin.
Election Day is Dec. 12 for El Paso and Houston residents.
In El Paso, at front and center is the mayoral race between incumbent Dee Margo and former Mayor Oscar Leeser. Other citywide races include Municipal Court No. 4 judge and Municipal Court of Appeals judge.
In the West-Central region, incumbent District 2 city Rep. Alexsandra Annello is being challenged by former district chief of staff Judy Gutierrez. In Northeast El Paso, incumbent District 4 city Rep. Sam Morgan is being challenged by Joe Molinar, a retired El Paso police sergeant.
In the Houston area, voters will decide on races for the city of Houston, District B, city of Baytown council member District No. 5 and 6, city of Humble, council member place No. 4, city of La Porte, councilperson District 6, and mayor of the city of Nassau Bay.
Election Day is Dec. 15 for the cities of Georgetown and Austin.
In the city of Georgetown, early in-person voting starts Thursday, Dec. 3, for the city council District 2 runoff election. Shawn Hood and Lisa King are the candidates on the ballot. Early voting dates are Dec. 3-5 and Dec. 7-11.
In the city of Austin, early voting ends Friday, Dec. 12.
Closely watched races include the north and west city council District 6 and 10 spots.
In District 6, public safety advocate Mackenzie Kelly received more than 36 percent of the vote against Democrat incumbent Jimmy Flannigan. Flannigan’s voting record includes consistently raising taxes and voting to defund the Austin Police Department.
In District 10, Democratic incumbent Alison Alter, who has also voted to increase taxes and defund the Austin Police Department, is being challenged by entrepreneur Jennifer Virden.
On Nov. 3, Alter led a field of seven candidates with 34.76 percent of the vote, followed by Virden who received 25.35 percent of the vote.
Two of three contested Austin school board seats are also up for grabs. All four candidates running for Austin ISD Board District 5 and District 8 runoff elections are Republicans.
In District 5, Lynn Boswell, a documentary filmmaker, is running against Jennifer Littlefield, an attorney. On Nov. 3, Boswell received 38.1 percent of the vote and Littlefield received 36.5 percent.
In District 8, Leticia Moreno Caballero and Noelita Lugo are vying for the at-large spot. Caballero received 45.8 percent compared to Lugo’s 29.8 percent in a four-way race. Caballero is a government relations director for a health care company. Lugo is a child support and foster care public policy consultant.
For the Texas Senate District 30 runoff election, early voting begins Dec. 9 for a Dec. 19 Election Day.
State Rep. Drew Springer and Shelley Luther, both Republicans, made state and national headlines after neither received 50 percent of the vote in their closely watched Sept. 29 election.
Luther, a Denton County resident who went to jail after opening her hair salon in defiance of Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order shutting down the state, received 32 percent of the vote. Her opponent, Springer, R-Muenster, who has been endorsed by Abbott, received 31.87 percent.
Election day hours for all races is from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters can go to their city and county websites to find polling locations and election information about candidates.