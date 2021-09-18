(The Center Square) – Early voting begins Monday for a special election to be held Sept. 28 for a Texas state House of Representatives seat in the San Antonio area.
District 118 covers part of San Antonio and areas south and east of the Democratic-run city in Bexar County. The seat was recently vacated by Rep. Leo Pacheco, D-San Antonio, who resigned to take a teaching job at San Antonio College.
Five candidates are running to fill the spot, including three Democrats and two Republicans. Candidate filing ended Monday, Sept. 13.
There is no partisan primary for the race. The election is considered “a jungle primary,” allowing all candidates from all parties to compete. If no one receives over 50% of the vote, the top two candidates, regardless of party affiliation, advance to a runoff.
While district voters have primarily favored Democrats, political analysts note that special elections can be unpredictable.
Both Republican candidates have run for the seat before. One Democrat has worked in city government, another is an ISD board member, and another is a political newcomer.
Pacheco’s previous challenger, Republican John Lujan, ran against him before and lost. Lujan had first won a previous special election for HD 118 in January 2016. The retired San Antonio firefighter and business owner ran again and lost to Pacheco in 2018. With encouragement from House Speaker Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, Lujan decided to run again.
Republican businessman and former Universal City council member, Adam Salyer, is also running for the seat for a second time. He lost to Pacheco in the 2020 general election.
Democrat Katie Farias, a Southside ISD school board member, is also running for the seat once held by her father-in-law, former state Rep. Joe Farias, D–San Antonio. He held the seat before Lujan. Katie Farias had announced her plan to challenge Pacheco and run in the 2022 primary before Pacheco announced his resignation.
However, Pacheco has endorsed her opponent, Democrat Frank Ramirez, a former legislative staffer and city employee. Ramirez was chief of staff for a previous HD 118 Democratic state Rep. Tomas Uresti and later, and most recently, held the position of San Antonio’s zoning and planning director.
Democrat Desi Martinez, a personal injury attorney and political newcomer, also is running.
Whoever wins the special election will serve out Pacheco’s term, through January 2023.