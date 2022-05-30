(The Center Square) – The Eagle Ford Shale, named after the town outside of Dallas, stretches from the border counties of Maverick and Webb northeast to Leon and Walker counties.
“Energy is the cornerstone of security and prosperity, and the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas has and will continue to play a vital role in providing the oil and natural gas required to meet growing energy demand for Texans, Americans and our allies abroad,” Todd Staples, president of the Texas Oil & Gas Association, said in a statement.
The shale is a hydrocarbon-producing geological formation “of significant importance due to its capability of producing both natural gas and also more oil than other traditional shale plays,” the Texas Railroad Commission, which regulates the oil and gas industry, explains.
It’s roughly 50 miles wide and 400 miles long with an average thickness of 250 feet within Railroad Commission of Texas Districts 1-6. It contains a much higher carbonate shale percentage, upwards to 70% in south Texas, and becomes shallower and the shale content increases as it moves to the northwest, the commission says.
“Oil and natural gas activity in the Eagle Ford Shale transformed the South Texas economy,” Omar Garcia, chief external affairs officer for the Port of Corpus Christi, said. He’s also the founding CEO of STEER, the South Texas Energy & Economic Roundtable.
In fiscal 2021, oil and natural gas property taxes funded independent school districts in the shale region to the tune of $453.3 million, and counties, $158.5 million.
“Locally, oil and natural gas jobs, increased local tax revenue and associated economic development have been a tremendous boost for communities across this region,” Staples said.
The U.S. depends on Texas refining complexes to produce gasoline and other products derived from crude oil as Texas is home to 31% of America’s refining capacity. “Texas refiners not only meet our nation’s fuel needs but also those of our trading partners around the world,” STEER says.
The U.S. Department of Energy recently approved permits for two LNG export companies, including Golden Pass LNG in Houston, to sell American-produced liquefied natural gas overseas.
The permit approvals were “a tremendous victory for Texans, American jobs, trade, and our European allies who will now have greater access to our clean natural gas exports,” U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, who helped secure the permits, said. “America produces the cleanest energy in the world, and I want to thank [Department of Energy] Secretary [Jennifer] Granholm for listening to my concerns about how the delays in permitting was hurting our economy and working productively with me to finally issue these permits.”
In March, Cruz also introduced the Energy Freedom Act, which would accelerate federal permitting for energy projects and pipelines, mandate new onshore and offshore oil and gas lease sales, approve pending LNG export licenses, and speed up solar, wind and geothermal development.
“In the past year with Joe Biden as president, the United States has lost its status as a net petroleum exporter, after achieving that goal in 2019 for the first time since 1949,” Cruz said in a statement.
“Why? Because on day one of his administration, President Biden issued illegal and hostile orders aimed at American oil and gas producers, which have increased energy prices and directed profits to other oil exporting countries.”
Biden’s policies have poured billions of dollars into Russia and Iran, he argues, which undermines American national security.
He’s also “imposed more restrictions on U.S. oil companies than he has on Russian oil,” Cruz added. “With Iran, he has looked the other way as the regime busted through sanctions and raised their exports to more than one million barrels per day for the first time in almost three years.”
The bill “won’t cost taxpayers a dime,” Cruz said, “but it will provide the United States billions in revenue in the coming years” as well as “create new jobs, lower energy costs.”
U.S. Rep. Beth Van Duyne also recently introduced the Strategy to Secure Offshore Energy Act to bolster offshore oil and gas lease sales.
"It is critical that we hold this administration accountable as they continue to run from the ongoing energy crisis," she said. Ensuring steady offshore oil and gas production, she argues, ensures U.S. domestic energy security.