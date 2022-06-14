(The Center Square) – Duncanville Police responded quickly to an active shooter threat and shot and killed a gunman at a summer day camp south of Dallas on Monday.
Within two minutes of receiving calls of a gunman firing shots at the Fieldhouse in Duncanville Monday, police were on the scene, entered the building and began looking for the shooter.
“Officers quickly located and exchanged gunfire with a suspect armed with a handgun,” the Duncanville Police Department said in a statement. The suspect was wounded during the exchange.
Officers immediately performed first aid on the suspect, who was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The armed man had entered "through the main lobby doors with a handgun," and fired at least one round, Duncanville Assistant Chief of Police Matthew Stogner said at a news conference.
"It appears that a staff member and he exchanged – whether it's discussions, a talk, but that was the initial gunfire" that alerted others in the building, he said. Camp counselors immediately began moving children to a safe area and locked doors, he said.
"The suspect went to a classroom, was unable to get inside, and did fire one round into the classroom where there were children inside," Stogner added.
The suspect then went to the gymnasium where other children were and fired no shots. When police officers arrived at the scene and found the suspect in the gymnasium, they exchanged fire, police said.
The camp is located roughly 10 miles southwest of downtown Dallas. It had entered its second week where children between the ages of 4 and 14 were attending. On average, 250 campers and staff are at the camp.
As soon as gunfire was heard, camp and Fieldhouse staff followed lockdown procedures, the Duncanville Police Department said.
“Due to the clear-headed actions of staff and the quick response time of law enforcement, there were no additional injuries,” it added.
Duncanville ISD provided safe transportation for children, moving them on school buses from the Fieldhouse to the Duncanville Recreation Center. The center was established as a reunification center and all of the children were picked up by their parents or guardians.
“As is standard protocol with any officer-involved shooting, and in the interest of transparency,” the Duncanville Police Department has asked that the Texas Department of Public Safety take over the investigation. The results of their findings will be made public when the investigation is completed.
“Duncanville Police officers followed their training, and the city commends them for their actions today,” the police department said.
The identity of the gunman has not yet been disclosed and a motive for the shooting has yet to be established.
