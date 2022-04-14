(The Center Square) – Gov. Greg Abbott issued disaster declarations for Bell and Williamson counties after they suffered damages from severe weather April 12.
The disaster declaration came after Bell and Williamson county judges issued their own local disaster declarations after a storm brought heavy rain, large hail, damaging winds and multiple tornadoes.
In Bell County, 23 people were injured and 12 were hospitalized, Bell County Judge David Blackburn said. Overall, Bell County officials said 61 homes and two churches were destroyed. Approximately 106 addresses in the Bell County area suffered some sort of damage.
“Buildings were reduced to rubble and power lines are scattered all over the place," Blackburn said at a news conference. "The damage is extensive and, at this time, to not have any fatalities is very significant.”
First Cedar Valley Baptist Church’s building was destroyed just days before Easter Sunday.
“In spite of the devastation that we see the big cross that we have as you enter the building is still there,” the church’s pastor, Donnie Jackson, told CBS Austin News. His wife said, “it is devastating but god’s going to help us get through all of this.”
Residents posted photos on social media of hail the size of grapefruits, 25 News KXXV reported. Several news organizations published a video taken by residents living near Salado and Jerrell, which shows cloud formations turning into a tornado.
The National Weather Service-Fort Worth confirmed a high-end EF3 tornado touched down in the southern part of Bell County Tuesday evening near Salado. Preliminary maximum winds were estimated near 165 mph, it reported Wednesday after surveying the damage. The tornado was an estimated eight miles long and quarter mile-wide, and traveled for 13.1 miles in Bell County, with an additional distance likely in Williamson County, the NWS said. It started near the Bell-Williamson County line and ended at Stillhouse Hollow Lake.
On Wednesday, some roads in the Salado area remain closed as crews work to clear debris, fix downed power lines, and restore electricity, KWTX 10 News reported.
The NWS-Fort Worth also reported an EF0 tornado impacted the eastern part of Bell County near Seaton. Damage to trees, it reported, was consistent with maximum winds of 75 mph.
On Tuesday afternoon, another tornado touched down over an inaccessible and undeveloped part of the Fort Hood military base in southern Coryell County, NWS-Fort Worth reported. It classified it as an EF-Unknown. The weather service says the tornado “tracked nearly 4 miles. No known damage occurred.”
Some families whose homes were completely destroyed in Bell County have set up GoFundMe accounts. Homeowners impacted by the tornado seeking assistance can call the Bell County Office of Emergency Management’s help line: 254-534-4562. A volunteer intake line for those seeking information about how to make donations can call 254-534-2217.
Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell said in a news release that the county’s Office of Emergency Management had conducted damage assessments and found approximately 15 structures were damaged near Florence.
"We are grateful that we did not have any serious injuries due to the storm in our county, but our prayers are with the families in Bell County who did experience tremendous loss," he said.
The county was under a tornado warning earlier this week less than a month after two tornadoes hit it on March 21. They damaged more than 1,200 homes and businesses, especially in the Round Rock area.
Also on March 21, 11 tornadoes were initially reported to have touched down in several Central and North Texas counties, ranging in severity from EF0 to EF3. Abbott issued disaster declarations for 16 counties and met with officials in several towns impacted by tornadoes.
Texans impacted by the tornadoes and who suffered damages from severe weather are encouraged to report their damages to the Texas Division of Emergency Management's (TDEM) iSTAT survey. The survey is voluntary and available in English and Spanish.