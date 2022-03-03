(The Center Square) – Several Texas senate, house and judicial races are heading to a runoff election after Tuesday’s March 1 primary election, according to election results published by the State Secretary of State’s Office.
Multiple candidates ran for open seats either vacated by previous elected officials who retired or who ran for a different office or in districts impacted by redistricting.
The runoff election is scheduled for May 24.
State legislative runoff elections
Two stage legislative races are in the Rio Grande Valley encompassing Brownsville and surrounding areas: Senate District 27 and House District 37.
After Democratic state Sen. Eddie Lucio Jr. retired from his position in SD 27, four candidates ran to fill the open seat. The top two face a runoff: businesswoman and attorney Morgan LaMantia and trial attorney Sara Stapleton-Barrera. Whoever wins will face Republican Adam Hinojosa in November.
In HD 37, the two Democratic candidates in the runoff are Ruben Cortez Jr. and Luis Villarreal Jr. Whoever wins will face Republican Janie Lopez in November.
Three races heading to a runoff in the Dallas area are all state House seats.
In HD 70, which encompasses McKinney, personal injury and immigration attorney Cassandra Garcia Hernandez and public relations executive and activist Mihaela Elizabeth Plesa were the top two Democratic candidates. Whoever wins will face the Republican winner of a runoff election for the same seat: entrepreneur and U.S. Army veteran Eric Bowlin and former Plano Chamber of Commerce President and Executive Director of Plano ISD’s Education Foundation, Jamee Jolly.
In a four-candidate Democratic race for HD 100 in southern Dallas, the top two candidates are former precinct chair Sandra Crenshaw and current precinct chair, election judge and founder and CEO of the Southern Black Policy and Advocacy Network, Venton C. Jones. Whoever wins will face Libertarian candidate Joe Roberts.
The district was previously represented by state Rep. Jasmine Crockett, who’s now in a runoff election for the 30th congressional district. The seat opened up after longtime congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson retired.
In a five-candidate race for HD 114 in the Dallas area, two candidates heading to the Democratic runoff are former Assistant District Attorney in Dallas County Alexandra Guio and Congressman John Bryant. Guio, from Columbia, became a citizen in 2013. Whoever wins will face Republican Mark Hajdu.
Three state House runoff elections are in the Houston area.
In a three-candidate race for an open seat in HD 22 in the Beaumont area, Democrats Joseph Paul Trahan and Christian “Manuel” Hayes received the most votes. Whoever wins will face Republican Jacorion Randle. The seat was vacated after state Rep. Joseph “Joe” Deshotel retired.
In a four-candidate race for the HD 76 seat in Fort Bend County, the top two Democratic candidates are Dr. Suleman Lalani and Vanesia Johnson. Whoever wins will face Republican Dan Matthews.
In a seven-candidate race for HD 147 in the Houston area, the top two Democratic candidates are former Houston ISD School Board member Jolanda Jones and realtor and community activist Danielle Keys Bess. Whoever wins, will face Republican Damien Thaddeus Jones.
Judicial runoff elections
Five Democratic judicial races are also heading to a runoff election, including one in a court of appeals and four in district courts.
All candidates running for a spot on the Third Court of Appeals, Place 4, are women.
Two Democrats in the runoff, Rosa Lopez Theofanis and Beth Payán, will face Republican Lesli R. Fitzpatrick.
The court consists of six justices who serve six-year terms. It hears civil and criminal cases appealed from lower courts in 24 Texas counties: Bastrop, Bell, Blanco, Burnet, Caldwell, Coke, Comal, Concho, Fayette, Hays, Irion, Lampasas, Lee, Llano, McCulloch, Milam, Mills, Runnels, San Saba, Schleichar, Sterling, Tom Green, Travis, and Williamson.
Three Harris County district court judicial court seats, 185th, 208th and 312th, and one El Paso district court, the 327th, are heading to runoff elections.
In Criminal District Court for the 185th Judicial District, incumbent Jason Luong didn’t receive enough votes to defeat his two challengers. He and top challenger, Andrea Beall, will head to a runoff. Whoever wins will face Republican Chris Carmona.
In Criminal District Court for the 208th Judicial District, incumbent Greg Glass lost to his two challengers, Beverly Armstrong and Kimberly “Kim” McTorry. Whoever wins will face Republican Heather Hudson.
In the 312th Family District Court, Teresa J. Waldrop received more votes than incumbent Clinton “Chip” Wells in a three-candidate race. Whoever wins will face Republican Quyen Pham.
In El Paso, after Judge Linda Yee Chew announced she wasn’t running for reelection, four candidates ran for the 327th Judicial District, a court that hears civil matters involving damages of $200 or more. The top two candidates heading to a runoff election are Monique Velarde Reyes and Chris Daniel Anchondo.