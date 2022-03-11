(The Center Square) – Democratic, Green Party and Libertarian Party candidates are running for Texas Railroad Commissioner as the Texas power grid remains a top election concern.
The Texas Railroad Commission is the oldest regulatory agency tasked with overseeing the state’s $7 trillion energy industry. It regulates the industries of oil and natural gas, pipeline, hazardous liquid pipeline, LP-gas, coal and uranium surface mining operations, and natural gas utilities. It has both state and federal regulatory and enforcement responsibilities.
Three commissioners who serve six-year staggered terms are on the ballot every two years. This year, incumbent Chairman Wayne Christian ran for re-election in a five-candidate primary election. He’s heading to a May 24 runoff election against industry attorney Sarah Stogner.
Whoever wins will run against the Democrat, Green Party and Libertarian Party candidates who have no experience in the energy industry and have never been elected to public office.
Democratic candidate Luke Warford, a former Obama campaign operative who’s held roles directing voter expansion for the Texas Democratic Party, worked at the Albright Stonebridge Group and on the Hillary for America campaign, is running for commissioner.
He’s running, he says, “because 700 Texans died unnecessarily during Winter Storm Uri in a grid failure that could have been prevented if the Texas Railroad Commission had done their jobs. And because when the power was out, instead of working tirelessly to get the grid back online, the Commissioners were focused on making billions for their friends and passing those costs on to consumers.”
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services’ sixth and final report on Winter Storm Uri, 246 people in 77 counties died as a result of the storm. According to the report, 161 (65.4%) of the winter storm-related deaths were extreme cold exposure-related injuries; 158 were from hypothermia and three were from frostbite.
The commission “played a major role in the February 2021 grid failure,” Warford said, because it “failed to enforce weatherization requirements on the industry, which led to the grid failing.”
Hunter Crow, a Green Party candidate, is also running for commissioner. He previously ran for Arlington City Council, Tarrant County College District Board of Trustees, Arlington Independent School District school board and for Place 6. He lost in all races.
Crow has been affiliated with the Tarrant County Green Party, Green Party of Texas, Socialist Party USA, and the Committees of Correspondence for Democracy and Socialism.
He argues, “Texas needs an honest, Railroad beholden to the people, not corporate donors” and to combat climate change.
His platform includes transforming industrial processes to be more efficient, prioritizing renewable heat and very low carbon electricity over the use of fossil fuels, changing to low carbon energy processes, and supporting the use of the carbon capture and storage infrastructure.
Jaime Andres Diaz is running on the Libertarian ticket. His website states, “coming soon … as soon as we get a donation.” The website has no information about him.
In February of last year, the Texas grid came within less than 5 minutes of a total collapse after subfreezing temperatures caused nearly two-thirds of the state to lose power. Those without an alternative source of heat had no heat for well over a week; some much longer. Half of Texas was without water. An estimated $130 billion in damage was reported.
The grid failure is a top criticism of Gov. Greg Abbott, who’s running for reelection. His Democratic challenger, former congressman Robert “Beto” O'Rourke, recently told ABC13, "I want to make sure people understand why we lost power last year. It wasn't an act of God. It was the failure of leadership from our Governor."
Abbott blamed the Electric Reliability Council of Texas for the power failure last February. Later, five ERCOT members resigned after it was found they didn’t live in Texas. The former head of the Public Utilities Commission also resigned.
Last year, the Texas legislature passed major reforms to prevent another power failure from taking place, which Abbott signed into law. One bill included passing on long-term, significant costs to taxpayers and customers who now have higher electric bills. ERCOT has since implemented reforms, the majority of Texas energy companies have made improvements and winterized, and Abbott argues the Texas grid is the strongest it’s ever been.
However, an overwhelming majority of Texas voters say they’re still concerned about Texas’ electrical grid. According to a poll taken last month, 82% of voters said they were very concerned (47%) or somewhat concerned (35%) about the grid. More than half of those polled identified as Republicans.