(The Center Square) – The Dallas-Fort Worth and San Antonio airports will both receive federal grants for improvements, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced on Tuesday.
The Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) International Airport will receive more than $35 million to support several projects on its campus. The projects include constructing an air rescue and firefighting building and adding more zero-emissions vehicles and infrastructure upgrades.
In February, DFW received a $31 million grant to reconstruct several runways.
San Antonio International Airport will receive $4.57 million to construct a new runway and a new taxiway. The total allotted under the grant covers the costs of grading the land and adding new drainage to support the runway.
The grants are part of a $431.8 million funding spree by the FAA under its Airport Improvement Program (AIP). In all, 60 airports across 31 states will receive funds.
“These grants support airport infrastructure across our National Airspace System, providing federal investment to communities of all sizes, from remote areas to major metropolitan cities,” FAA Administrator Scott Dickson said in a statement.
Last year, 20 airports in Texas received AIP funding.
“To get passengers where they need to be safely and sustainably, we must make ongoing investments in our aviation system,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement. “These grants will help fulfill our commitment to build a safer, more equitable and more sustainable future.”
Typically local authorities are required to provide grant matching funds for AIP projects, but the federal American Rescue Plan removed this requirement, instead requiring the federal government to cover 100% of the project costs.
The FAA has awarded more than 1,700 AIP grants so far in 2021 totaling more than $3.2 billion in funding, according to agency data.