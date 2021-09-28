(The Center Square) – Dallas, Fort Worth, and Houston had a combined 2,754 eviction filings during the week ending Sept. 18, according to data tracked by the Eviction Lab at Princeton University.
The database tracked 7,500 total eviction filings during the week ending Sept. 18 across 31 cities and six states, but Eviction Lab cautioned that the weekly counts may be low because of processing delays in the court system.
More than 1,100 of the eviction filings during the week ending Sept. 18 were in Houston, which is more than the city collected in the previous two weeks combined. Dallas’ total of 744 eviction filings was also a record high for the city during the pandemic.
The three cities now have 92,879 eviction cases currently meandering through court systems since March 2020, according to the data. Houston is carrying the lion’s share at more than 43,000 total filings.
The totals are good enough to rank Houston and Dallas third and fifth, respectively, out of the cities included in the database.
Only New York City and Phoenix, Arizona, bested the two Texas cities. Las Vegas, Nevada, finished in fourth place in between the two cities as well.
According to the Census Bureau's latest Household Pulse Survey, more than 197,000 Texans said they are “very likely” to leave their home in the next two months because of an eviction. Nearly half of the respondents are at least two months behind on rent, though more than 28,000 said they are more than four months behind.
Another 350,000 Texans reported being “not confident at all” in their ability to make their next mortgage payment. More than half of the respondents were between the ages of 40 and 54 years old.
According to the survey, 727,000 renters are “not confident at all” in their ability to make next month’s rent payment. Most of these renters are between the ages of 25 and 54, according to the data.