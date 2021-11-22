(The Center Square) – Texas Instruments Incorporated is expected to invest $30 billion in the construction of 300-mm semiconductor wafer fabrication plants in Sherman, Texas.
The total investment potential at the Sherman site could reach about $30 billion and support 3,000 direct jobs over time, TI estimates.
Founded in Dallas in 1930, TI is one of the largest employers in Texas and is the only semiconductor company headquartered in Texas. Investing in American-made semi-conductors helps avoid supply-chain backlogs, especially since the majority of semi-conductors are built over seas, and demand, especially in the industrial and automotive markets, is expected to continue.
Construction of the first two fabs is set to begin in 2022, with production from the first new fab expected as early as 2025.
A Fortune 500 company committed to North Texas, TI has locations in Richardson and Sherman and as far south as Houston. Its employees design, manufacture, test and sell analog and embedded processing chips for markets like industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment and enterprise systems.
"TI’s future analog and embedded processing 300-mm fabs at the Sherman site are part of our long-term capacity planning to continue to strengthen our manufacturing and technology competitive advantage and support our customers’ demand in the coming decades," TI’s chairman, president and CEO Rich Templeton said.
"In addition to bringing billions of dollars in capital investment and thousands of new jobs to North Texas, this historic investment will keep Texas a national leader in semiconductor manufacturing while also strengthening the domestic semiconductor supply chain,” Gov. Greg Abbott said, and makes Texas “a global hub for innovation in advanced technology and manufacturing."
Sherman Mayor David Plyler added that Texas has “developed a worldwide reputation for its pro-growth policies, highly adaptable workforce, and abundant natural resources, all of which played a crucial role in TI’s decision to make this massive investment in American manufacturing right here in Sherman. Even among its peer cities in the Lone Star State, Sherman has both the infrastructure and quality-of-life that set it apart."
TI’s goal is to make electronics more affordable through the use of semiconductors. “As each generation of innovation builds upon the last to make our technology smaller, more efficient, more reliable and more affordable,” it states, the idea is to make it possible “for semiconductors to go into electronics everywhere.
“We think of this as Engineering Progress.”
The announcement comes after TI invested another $15 million toward the construction of a new medical research facility in Dallas: the Texas Instruments Biomedical Engineering and Sciences Building. The $120 million research facility will accelerate collaboration between the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center (UTSW) and the University of Texas at Dallas (UTD) combining medical and engineering with semiconductor technology at the center.
“What were once two disparate fields – medicine and engineering – are now working together to make new discoveries about human life and health, and UTD and UT Southwestern are the ones doing it,” Templeton said. “What gets me personally excited is that semiconductor technology is at the center of it.”
The collaboration advances a partnership between TI and UTD founders committed to deliver breakthrough technologies begun decades earlier.
Construction of the new 150,000-square-foot biomedical engineering facility will begin on the UT Southwestern campus this fall and is expected to be complete in 2023.
“Biomedical engineering and science are major drivers of UT Dallas’ rapidly growing research portfolio,” said Dr. Richard Benson, UTD president.