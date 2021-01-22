(The Center Square) – The Texas Division of Emergency Management has expanded its COVID-19 Rapid Testing Program for front line workers at Texas small businesses by dedicating an additional one million new BinaxNow rapid tests to the program.
The COVID-19 Small Business Rapid Testing Program was launched in December as a pilot program to help small businesses throughout the state conduct voluntary rapid tests for employees.
Through this program, TDEM has provided local Chamber of Commerce organizations with COVID-19 testing supplies. The chambers then allocate the tests to local small businesses that choose to participate in the program. Small businesses administer the tests to employees who choose to participate.
The program was developed based on another pilot program rolled out in the Texas school system. The school system’s COVID-19 Rapid Testing Pilot Program was implemented by the Texas Education Agency and TDEM last October. It provides access to rapid testing for Texas teachers, students and staff in participating school systems.
"The small business rapid testing program is protecting the safety of small business owners, their employees, and Texas consumers as we continue to combat COVID-19," Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement. "By expanding this effective strategy, it will help us further detect and mitigate this virus so we can keep Texas safely open for business.”
TDEM provides instructions for participating Chamber of Commerce organizations after they register for the free program. Interested businesses and chambers can learn more here.
Small businesses interested in participating in the program are encouraged to contact their local Chamber of Commerce for more information.