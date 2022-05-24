(The Center Square) – Cooler weather over the weekend helped reduce fire hazards in some parts of Texas as firefighters continue to battle the Mesquite Heat Fire in Taylor County.
However, the Rolling Plains, Hill Country, and South Texas are expected to reach triple digit heat by the weekend, which could also bring with it critical fire conditions. Hot, dry and windy conditions are forecast to return across the western third of Texas Friday through Sunday, the Texas A&M Forest Service said in its most recent forecast.
As of Monday night, the Mesquite Heat Fire has burned 11,256 acres and is 52% contained.
While firefighters continue to address hotspots and connect dozer lines on the north side, the south side of the fire has been more difficult to combat due to very rough terrain, the forest service said. Instead of using heavy equipment, firefighters are building line by hand.
Most recently, “a night shift worked with landowners moving back into the area to address concerns around structures,” the Forest Service said in its most recent fire update.
So far, 218 personnel using a Type 3 helicopter, 29 engines, a tractor plow and nine dozers are working to put out the fire.
The Mesquite Heat Fire started along HWY 277 about 20 miles southwest of Abilene on May 17. Since then, it’s destroyed 27 structures, including 20 residences, the Forest Service reports.
The Taylor County Sheriff's Office said it will continue to have a heavy presence in the area to ensure the public's safety. Some isolated spots are being allowed to burn themselves out but are being monitored, the office said. It’s regularly posting updates on its Facebook page.
“With the forecast of rain in the next couple days and because of the change to the soil from the fire, residents of the affected area should be aware of the possibility of debris flows,” the sheriff’s office said.
The Community Foundation of Abilene has published ways Texans can help those impacted by the fire, including making donations, volunteering, or connecting people who need assistance with necessary resources. So far, the foundation’s Big Country Fire Relief Fund has received more than $113,500 in donations.
On May 19, Forest Service resources responded to 10 wildfires that had burned 621.5 acres. Crews also continued to work on several carryover wildfires, including the Mesquite and Twin Starts fires. Another major fire, the Coconut Fire, which burned 28,448 acres in Wilbarger County, was 100% contained as of Monday.
There are currently 15 wildfires identified on Texas’ wildfire incident map, of which the Mesquite Heat is active. All others are 100% contained and two are completely out.
As the Texas Division of Emergency Management begins to assess fire damages of homes, land and livestock, it’s encouraging Texans to report their damages at damage.tdem.texas.gov.
To help educate Texans about wildfires, experts from Texas A&M Forest Service are hosting a free webinar at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 24. They will discuss the current wildfire situation across the state, home preparedness and wildfire prevention, and evacuation planning. To participate, Texans can register online for free.