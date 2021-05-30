(The Center Square) – Both chambers of the Texas Legislature overwhelmingly voted to adopt the state's new budget, SB 1, which totals $248.5 billion and increases spending over the current budget. Two Republicans and four Democrats voted against it.
Conservative group Texans for Fiscal Responsibility (TFFR) opposed it whereas the Texas Public Policy Foundation praised it, calling it a “Conservative Texas Budget.”
The budget came in $4 billion below the ceiling the foundation recommended, for which it gave Republican leaders, Sen. Jane Nelson and Rep. Greg Bonnen, credit. The foundation said, “Texans simply cannot afford to pay for out-of-control spending.”
The budget includes a surplus because of increased tax revenue and a windfall of federal money. It does not prioritize spending cuts or property tax relief, conservatives argue.
Rep. Jeff Cason, who voted against it, told The Center Square the primary reason why he opposed it was because it “simply didn't meet the standard I set when I ran for this seat. I promised the voters of District 92 I would fight for actual property tax relief. Sadly, this budget falls short. In fact, in order to balance the budget as our Texas Constitution demands, it assumes that public school property taxes will increase each of the two years this budget covers."
That's not property tax relief, he added.
“Texas has the 7th highest property tax rate in the country. Many voters told me that they are struggling to pay their property tax bills," Cason said. "These taxes were made even more burdensome after the impact of COVID-19.”
Newly elected Republican Rep. Bryan Slaton also voted against it.
Cary Cheshire, president of TFFR, criticized the budget primarily because it “does not deliver substantial property tax relief. Instead, legislators have prioritized corporate welfare programs, increased spending on state agencies, and grown government bureaucracy.
“Texans elected Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, and Republican majorities to the Texas Legislature based on their promises to trim the budget and provide tangible tax relief to taxpayers. Unfortunately, with this budget, they have broken those promises."
Four Democratic state representatives also voted against the budget, which has yet to be signed into law by the governor.