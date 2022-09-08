(The Center Square) – U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, R-TX, and Boerne ISD are warning students in the central Texas district about the dangers of fentanyl, saying “one pill can kill.”
The warning comes as the illicit drug is pouring into Texas through the southern border and as other school districts are also issuing warnings after students have died from taking drugs laced with fentanyl.
“Congressman Chip Roy recorded this informational video to help educate Boerne ISD students and parents about the dangers of Fentanyl,” the school district announced on social media. “Please take time to watch this important video and remember that One Pill Can Kill."
Roy speaks directly to students in the video, saying that as a father of two, no parent, “especially your parents, want to get a call that their child died from fentanyl.”
He cited examples, saying, “The mother of a University of Texas football player got that call last year. The parents of three kids in Hays County where I live got that call in the last few months.”
“All it takes is two milligrams, which fits on the end of a pencil, for one pill to kill,” Roy warned.
Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid originally developed by pharmaceutical companies to help cancer patients, is “approximately 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin,” according to the DEA.
Two milligrams, the weight of a mosquito, is lethal. A teaspoon holds about 5,000 milligrams, enough to kill 2,500 people. One pound of fentanyl, or 453,592 milligrams, could kill 226,796 people.
Mexican transnational criminal organizations continue to supply most of the fentanyl (as well as cocaine, methamphetamine, and heroin) smuggled into the U.S., according to the DEA.
“Over 40% of drugs the DEA has confiscated across our country have contained a lethal dose of fentanyl,” Roy said. “Because all kinds of drugs, Adderall, Xanax, others, including fentanyl are cooked up together in unsanitary labs run by cartels in Mexico.
“Last year alone 72,000 Americans died of a fentanyl related poisoning. Over 150 people a day die from poisonings related to synthetic opioids like fentanyl. And fentanyl poisonings have now become the number one cause of death for U.S. adults 18-45.”
“Remember, it’s not worth losing your life,” he warned students.
“Remember, only take medicines that come from your parents, from doctors you know or from teachers that you know, because again, remember, one pill can kill.”
Hays County Superintendent Dr. Eric Wright recently launched a video message warning parents and students about the dangers of fentanyl. The district is producing a range of educational videos featuring local families and residents who’ve been impacted by the fentanyl crisis, as well as those in the community who are fighting it.
The district’s also partnering with local law enforcement, emergency management, and health authorities “to monitor and collaborate on the best way to combat the crisis,” and stocked NARCAN, an opioid overdose treatment, at all campuses, including with Hays County Sheriff’s Office school resource officers.
Gov. Greg Abbott also recently announced new initiatives that have been launched in Texas, including expanding access to NARCAN, exploring a coordinated statewide substance abuse recovery program, directing financial and staff resources to Texas DPS crime labs and increasing funding for law enforcement efforts, and a new law that went into effect last year that increased criminal penalties for making or distributing fentanyl in Texas.
"The Biden Administration's open border policies have opened the floodgates for this deadly drug to make its way into our communities, but we are taking action to stop this epidemic,” Abbott said when he signed the bill into law. “By cracking down on the manufacturing and distribution of fentanyl, we will help save lives here in Texas and across America."
Since Abbott’s border security effort launched last March, Texas law enforcement efforts through Operation Lone Star have confiscated 335.5 million lethal doses of fentanyl, enough to kill nearly every adult and child in the U.S. These numbers exclude the amounts confiscated by federal agencies.