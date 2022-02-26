(The Center Square) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who’s running for a third term, is facing the most challengers of his career as his personal legal battles continue.
One of the most conservative congressmen in Texas, Louis Gohmert, who said he voted twice for Paxton, is running to unseat him.
Paxton being “under indictment for securities fraud and facing a federal investigation for bribery and corruption,” he says, ultimately led him to give up running for reelection for his safe congressional seat and run for attorney general instead.
Paxton has denied all wrongdoing. His campaign did not return multiple requests for comment.
“Conservatives think he’s just grand and great,” Gohmert told The Center Square. “But he’s not been as good as a lot of us thought he was originally so we’re trying to educate folks.
“The state’s in danger and Paxton’s not the answer.”
Paxton’s sued the Biden administration more than 20 times with a success rate of 90%. Running as “America’s most conservative attorney general,” he’s leading in a race with three challengers, in which no one has 50% of support in polling. The primary election is March 1. If no candidate receives 50% of the vote, the top two finishers face off in a runoff.
While Paxton appears to be strong on border security and election integrity, Gohmert argues, there’s far more he could have done, and hasn’t, because he’s been “distracted by his legal problems.” This week, Paxton’s former staff released a statement published by the Texas Tribune, part of which Gohmert read in the Republican AG debate that Paxton skipped Thursday night.
While the Arizona's attorney general has issued a legal opinion on the right for Arizona to defend itself against an increase in illegal immigration, Paxton hasn’t. Kinney County Attorney Brent Smith asked Paxton’s office for a response to the Arizona opinion and hasn’t received one, he told The Center Square.
“Attorney General Paxton has worked hard protecting the liberties of Texans by filing numerous lawsuits against President Biden and the unlawful policies of the Department of Homeland Security,” Smith told The Center Square.
However, “it’s disconcerting that his office has not yet taken a position on the recent Opinion issued by the Arizona Attorney General’s Office. The Opinion drafted by Mr. [AG Mark] Brnovich is extensively researched and clearly supported by the Constitution. I believe it sets forth a clear road map for Texas to implement a solution to our ongoing border crisis, however General Paxton must first issue a similar opinion to have any legal effect in the State. Texas is running out of time.”
President Joe Biden’s immigration policies have expanded upon those issued by former President Barack Obama. Illegal immigration affected Kinney County, which shares 16 miles with Mexico, under Obama, Smith said. Illegal immigrants “were coming in then, but nothing close to the numbers now.”
Last year, the Texas Legislature allocated the most money of any legislature, or state, of $3 billion to fund border security efforts. In addition to that, Paxton’s office estimates Texas taxpayers spend $850 million every year on illegal immigrants through a range of social welfare and criminal justice costs.
When asked if Paxton would be issuing a similar opinion to Arizona’s, Paxton’s media office didn’t respond to The Center Square.
“When the courts have not issued an opinion on an important issue, then the attorney general’s opinion has the effect of law until a court overturns it,” Gohmert said.
Under Article 4, Section 4 of the U.S. Constitution (“The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government and shall protect each of them against Invasion…”), Gohmert says, “we have every right to stop an invasion and Texas isn’t doing it.”
“If I’m Attorney General, I’m advising the governor, ‘You need to repel the invasion,’” he told The Center Square. “And if the governor refused to repel the invasion, then I would go public with my opinion that as the top law enforcement officer, the governor’s not doing what he needs to, we can keep people from ever setting foot on Texas soil.”
Paxton has led border security efforts with multiple law enforcement agencies and with other state attorneys general, and published resources for Texans about illegal immigration. He’s also sued the Biden administration with other AGs on a range of issues, from energy to vaccine mandates, social media censorship, and others.
In a column published by “The LINK Letter” sent to registered voters, Paxton highlights combatting illegal immigration as one of his top achievements.
“Throughout my career in public service, I have always opposed amnesty. I’ve voted to prohibit sanctuary cities, filed bills to stop illegal immigrants from receiving in-state tuition, and voted against providing driver’s licenses to illegal immigrants,” he wrote.
When it comes to Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive orders, Paxton’s office has defended them in court. When asked why the AG’s office defends them, his office told The Center Square that it is tasked with defending the state.
But Gohmert said the AG’s office “is supposed to defend the law. If your own people within the state are violating state law, then you have to take action to stop them.”
Since 2020, Abbott’s been sued multiple times for various executive orders he’s issued, from dictating that Texans wear masks and be fined or not receive services if they don’t comply, to banning mask mandates and some vaccine mandates. Counties, school districts, small businesses, health-care workers, and many others are still embroiled in mandate-related lawsuits.
Gohmert was first elected to Congress in 2004 to represent District 1 in northeast Texas. Before serving in Congress, he was elected to three terms as district judge in Smith County. He was later appointed by Gov. Rick Perry to complete a term as chief justice of the 12th Court of Appeals.