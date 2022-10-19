(The Center Square) – Houston native Chingo Bling, “the Tamale King,” is headlining a bus tour to rally Hispanic voters to vote Republican in Texas.
“Hispanics are Americans and Texans first, and we don’t like being told we have to be Democrats to be ‘Good Latinos’,” Chingo Bling said. “We believe in policies and leaders who support good jobs, safe communities, family values, freedom, a strong border and national security, and there’s no question which party promotes and defends those values.
“The question shouldn’t be why we Latinos are breaking from the Democratic Party, it should be why the Democrat Party ever expected that we’d blindly follow them in the first place.”
The comedian, rapper, actor, producer, and social media influencer is kicking off the tour sponsored by Texas Latino Conservatives PAC in the Rio Grande Valley.
The bus tour begins in McAllen on Oct. 27 to “promote the shared values of faith, family, and hard work.” Two other events are scheduled" on Oct. 28 in McAllen, as well as the night of the 28th in San Antonio. The event is scheduled in Houston on Oct. 30. Interested Texans can learn more at www.texaslatinoconservatives.com.
The tour comes after Texas Latinos Conservatives commissioned a recent poll that found that the majority of registered Hispanic Texas voters said the Republican Party better aligns with their values. According to the poll, the Republican Party held a 15-point lead over the Democrat Party for being most associated with “hard work;” an 8-point lead for supporting small business owners; a 7-point lead for fixing the immigration system; and a 3-point lead for “protecting my way of life.”
The poll also found that more than 60% of Hispanics said they are bothered by the direction of the Democratic Party; 57% support tougher border security measures, and the majority, by a 3-to-1 margin support more oil and gas exploration in Texas.
"Democrats assume Hispanics are monolithic, but we are as diverse as America, and we are seeing the momentum build all across all our Latino communities for conservative candidates," Orlando Sanchez, founder of Texas Latino Conservatives, said. "The more we vote our values, the more we vote Republican.”
Chingo Bling, born and raised in Houston, began his career as a broadcaster while he was a student at Trinity University. He later launched his music career and signed with Asylum Records. Texas Latino Conservatives was founded to mobilize Latino voters to elect conservative candidates for local, county, regional, state, and statewide office, and to promote educational campaigns that communicate Texas Hispanics’ shared conservative values.