(The Center Square) – The city of San Antonio has settled two lawsuits with the state of Texas over violations of the state's anti-Sanctuary City law.
Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office brought the lawsuits against the city, the San Antonio city manager, and the city’s chief of police
The settlement terms proposed last month prohibited both parties from sharing the terms of the agreement until after the San Antonio City Council approved them late last week.
It agreed to pay $300,000 to the state, amend its written policies, and allow the AG’s office to have “approval over the training given the San Antonio Police Department on these revised protocols,” the AG’s office says.
Of the settlement agreement, Paxton said, “It is time for cities like San Antonio to wake up and realize their misguided approach to immigration is not only reckless, but it has also made the influx of dangerous narcotics and human trafficking much worse.”
The settlement stems from two lawsuits related to San Antonio police officers apprehending and arresting a man who smuggled 12 illegal immigrants into the U.S. in December 2017. Paxton accused the city and San Antonio Police Chief William McManus of violating the state’s new sanctuary city law. The legislature passed SB 4, a bill banning “sanctuary cities” for illegal immigrants, earlier that year. Gov. Greg Abbott signed the bill into law in May 2017.
Under the new law, entities that don’t comply can face civil penalties of up to $25,500 for every day in violation. A sheriff, chief of police, or constable who fails to comply with federal immigration detainer requests can face class A misdemeanor charges; and any elected or appointed official can be removed from office for noncompliance, according to the law.
The AG’s office sued after it began investigating the incident in early 2018 after San Antonio Police Department officers released the illegal immigrants in question instead of holding them to be picked up by federal immigration officials.
The police department maintained that it didn’t have the authority to detain them and that federal officials weren’t able to respond in a timely manner and didn’t have sufficient resources to comply with federal immigration laws.
The city has spent $6.38 million on the lawsuits, City Attorney Andy Segovia said after the city council meeting. This amount excludes the $300,000 settlement.
The settlement “ends an unnecessary and political lawsuit … one that the city still believes that we would have won, but at continued expense to the city and the taxpayers,” City Manager Erik Walsh told reporters after the city council approved the settlement Thursday.
He also said the settlement “changes nothing from us from an operational standpoint at the police department,” the San Antonio Report reported.
When he signed SB 4 into law, Abbott said, “It’s inexcusable to release individuals from jail that have been charged with heinous crimes like sexual assault against minors, domestic violence and robbery. There are deadly consequences to not enforcing the law, and Texas has now become a state where those practices are not tolerated. With this bill we are doing away with those that seek to promote lawlessness in Texas.”
The same month Abbott signed the bill into law, the city of San Antonio, the Mexican American Legal Defense and Education Fund, and others, sued. The lawsuit over SB 4 is now before the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals.