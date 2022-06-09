(The Center Square) – Two Democrats who lost their primary elections in tight races in Congressional districts near the southern border are demanding recounts.
Far-left Democratic candidate Jessica Cisneros, who narrowly lost to incumbent U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Laredo, in the 28th congressional district is demanding a recount.
Cisneros, a former intern in Cuellar’s office, lost by 281 votes. When announcing her demand for a recount, she said, “Our community isn’t done fighting, we are filing for a recount. With just under 0.6 percent of the vote symbolizing such stark differences for the future in South Texas, I owe it to our community to see this through to the end.”
Ruben Ramirez, who received 30 fewer votes than Michelle Vallejo in the 15th congressional district in the Rio Grande Valley, also demanded a recount.
He said in a statement, “We owe it to the district and the voters … to ensure that every vote is counted accurately. … and then take that fight for South Texas on to November.”
District 15 was vacated by incumbent Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-McAllen, who is running for reelection in a neighboring district after redistricting.
Cisneros and Ramirez called for recounts after the Texas Democratic Party certified the results and after counties confirmed the margins.
Cuellar declared victory twice; first on election night saying he won by 177 votes.
Then, after the counties confirmed the numbers, he declared victory again on June 3, noting that he’d gained four more votes.
He also noted that, “Over the course of the last two elections, radical special interest groups spent over $10 million in an attempt to push their out-of-touch, New York values on Texans. But you, the voters, stopped them.”
Vallejo also declared victory election night with a 23-vote lead. After all votes were counted, that number increased by seven.
She said she was honored to have “the chance to fight to become the first woman to ever represent Texas’ 15th Congressional District.”
Any runoff candidate can legally request a recount if they received less than 10% of the votes their opponent received.
Assuming Cuellar keeps his win, he will face Republican Cassy Garcia in November.
Assuming Vallejo remains victorious, she will face Republican Monica De La Cruz.
Both races are among the most competitive in Texas, and in border communities where illegal immigration is front and center. Republicans hope to flip both red in November.