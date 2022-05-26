(The Center Square) – Texas is home to some of the fastest-growing cities in the country, according to new population estimates from the Census Bureau.
The Lone Star State had three of the five fastest-growing cities with populations of at least 50,000 between July 2020 and July 2021. The state also had some of the fastest-growing counties in the country, as the U.S. West and South regions continue to see the most growth altogether, according to the Census Bureau.
“While only 4% of all cities and towns had a population of 50,000 or more in 2021, collectively they contained 129.3 million people – nearly 39% of the U.S. population,” Crystal Delbé, a statistician in the Population Division at the Census Bureau, said in a statement. “On the other hand, of the 19,494 incorporated places in the United States, more than 75% had fewer than 5,000 people.”
Georgetown saw 10.5% population growth, while Leander's population grew 10.1% over the last year and New Braunfels' population increased by 8.3%.
San Antonio had the nation's largest numeric growth in population with 13,626 new residents, while Fort Worth gained 12,916 people. Houston lost 11,777 people, while Dallas lost 14,777.
Texas counties that saw significant growth were Rockwall (6.5%) – the highest growth rate in the country – followed by Chambers (5.7%), Hays (5.2%), Comal (5.2%) and Fort Bend (5.1%).
Texas was also a national leader in the total number of housing units built in the state over the last year, according to the bureau's data.
“One reason for this strong growth, is that it’s much easier to build in Texas than in many parts of the nation due to a decent regulatory, tax, and environmental lawsuit climate,” Chuck DeVore, vice president of public policy at the Texas Public Policy Foundation, told The Center Square in an email.
The state built a total of 11.9 million housing units behind only California, which built more than 14 million units.