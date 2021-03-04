Candidates interested in running in the special election for Texas’ 6th Congressional District had until March 3, 2021, to file. The general election is scheduled for May 1.
The special election was called after Ronald Wright (R) passed away due to complications from COVID-19 on February 7, 2021. Wright served from 2019 to 2021.
As of March 2021, three special elections have been scheduled to complete a term in the U.S. House. From the 113th Congress to the 116th Congress, 50 special elections were held.
Texas’ U.S. House delegation includes 22 Republicans and 13 Democrats and one vacancy.