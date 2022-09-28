(The Center Square) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in the Rio Grande Valley Sector of Texas are working with Texas law enforcement to pursue and apprehend criminals, convicted sex offenders and human smugglers in the southern most region of the state.
They are largely pursuing gotaways, those who don’t enter through ports of entry and are engaged in human smuggling and other criminal activity, intentionally seeking to evade law enforcement. Gotaways aren’t applying for asylum or making immigration claims but actively avoid detection and trespass on private property and commit other crimes. Many are gang members with criminal records, other have previously been deported only to reenter the country illegally again and get caught.
Apprehensions over the last week provide a snapshot into the daily pursuit of criminals at the southern border. Since President Joe Biden took office, more than 1 million gotaways are estimated to have entered the U.S. illegally, according to estimates provided to The Center Square by BP officers. "Gotaways" is the term Border Patrol uses to refer to people who evadec capture while illegally crossing the border.
The Rio Grande Valley Sector is one of the busiest in Texas and in the U.S.
Over the weekend, RGV BP agents interdicted five smuggling operations and made 45 arrests.
On Sept. 23, a Texas Air National Guard helicopter observed a Ford F150 heading north from the Rio Grande River near Mission. The driver stopped the truck north of La Homa, multiple individuals bailed out, and agents were only able to apprehend five people who’d illegally entered the U.S., according to Border Patrol.
On the same day, RGV BP agents attempted to stop a driver of a Jeep Cherokee near Fronton who failed to yield and drove toward the Roma Port of Entry. Once stopped, seven people jumped out and fled to Mexico. Agents only apprehended two people, they said.
The next day, McAllen BP agents working with Sullivan City Police Department officers interdicted a vehicle full of people being smuggled into Texas as it departed Los Ebanos. The driver stopped the vehicle in an open field, those inside bailed out. Six people were apprehended; two were identified as suspected human smugglers.
Agents also interdicted two other smuggling attempts at two Rio Grande Valley airports, resulting in 32 arrests.
On Sept. 23, RGV BP agents said they arrested 17 gang members, a sex offender, and an illegal foreign national who was previously convicted of homicide.
In another instance, McAllen BP agents apprehended a Salvadoran national in Hidalgo with a criminal history in Nebraska. He’d been charged with sexual assault of a minor in 2020 and sentenced to 2-5 years in prison.
On Sept. 20, RGV agents apprehended two people in the U.S. illegally in a bail out near Raymondville. One, a Mexican national, had a previous conviction for homicide in Tennessee in 2006, had been sentenced to 25 years in prison, was subsequently removed from the U.S., and reentered again illegally.
On Sept. 15, agents apprehended a Salvadoran Mara-Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang member with a prior deportation after being sentenced to 136 days incarceration. The next day, they apprehended a MS-13 gang member with an arrest warrant for illicit groupings in El Salvador.
On Sept. 21, Brownsville BP agents arrested an MS-13 gang member with a previous arrest in El Salvador for aggravated extortion.
RGV agents also apprehended 10 MS-13 gang members and four 18th Street gang members.
On Sept. 19, RGV BP agents disrupted five human smuggling operations in Brooks and Hidalgo counties.
In Mission, four illegal foreign nationals and one U.S. citizen with prior smuggling charges, were apprehended.
In Falfurrias, agents apprehended a driver and passenger, both U.S. citizens, after noticing several people getting into their Jeep at a rest stop. They were arrested after the driver failed to yield, led agents in pursuit, two people bailed out and fled into the brush; only one was apprehended.
Just after midnight on Sept. 20, RGV agents attempted to stop two vehicles on U.S. Highway 281 near Linn. The drivers led the agents in pursuit and crashed through ranch fences. Those inside bailed out, six were apprehended, the drivers evaded capture.
On Sept. 20, RGV BP agents disrupted five smuggling operations and arrested 20 people. One occurred in Linn after a driver veered off the road and struck a fence. Multiple people bailed out and ran into the brush; only two were apprehended.
On the same day, near Raymondville, agents pursued a driver, a bail out occurred, multiple people fled into nearby brush; only one person was caught. Agents also apprehended three people near Rudolph after a driver of a Ford F150 failed to yield, veered off the road, and drove through a fence. Several people bailed out and ran into nearby brush; all eluded arrest.
Later that evening, Harlingen Border Patrol Station camera operators observed a driver load people into a vehicle in a well-known smuggling area near La Paloma. The driver then veered off the road into a ditch. Agents apprehended four people; four others absconded.
In another instance near Roma, agents apprehended six people involved in human smuggling.
Those who get away make their way north to Houston and other major cities in the U.S., those in law enforcement have explained.