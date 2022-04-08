(The Center Square) – Calls to the Biden administration to keep Title 42 in place by Republican and Democratic members of the Texas Congressional delegation have gone unanswered.
The Centers for Disease Control announced it was terminating Title 42 on May 23. The public health law has enabled Customs and Border Protection agents to quickly deport illegal immigrants during a public health crisis. It was implemented by the Trump administration in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
“After considering current public health conditions and an increased availability of tools to fight COVID-19 (such as highly effective vaccines and therapeutics), the CDC Director has determined that an Order suspending the right to introduce migrants into the United States is no longer necessary,” the CDC said.
Instead, DHS will be implementing “appropriate COVID-19 mitigation protocols, such as scaling up a program to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to migrants and prepare for resumption of regular migration under Title 8,” it said in a statement.
Just three days prior, in a six-page letter to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, Texas’ two U.S. senators and 20 members of Congress urged the administration to take a different course.
“We understand that this legal authority is temporary and tied to the COVID-19 public health emergency, but DHS appears unprepared to handle a likely unprecedented increase in apprehensions along the southwest border,” they argued. “Furthermore, since January 2021 DHS has eliminated measures designed to deter migrants from undertaking the dangerous journey to the southwest border.”
The letter was signed by U.S. Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz and by U.S. Reps. Tony Gonzalez, Kay Granger, Michael McCaul, Kevin Brady, Henry Cuellar, Vicente Gonzalez, John Carter, Brian Babin, Jake Ellzey, August Pfluger, Randy Weber, Pete Sessions, Beth Van Duyn, Michael C. Burgess, Van Taylor, Ronny Jackson, Lance Gooden, Roger Williams, Pat Fallon, and Dan Crenshaw.
Two of the signers, Democrats Cuellar and Gonzalez, represent border communities in which they live. Cuellar is facing a runoff election May 24. If he wins, both Democrats are facing serious Republican challengers in November in districts where illegal immigration is a key issue.
Gonzalez said the administration didn’t include input from border communities or Democrats like himself who represent them when making the decision to terminate Title 42.
“While I remain disappointed in the Administration’s failure to include our community in these decisions and refusal to acknowledge the real-life impact on South Texans, their approach is nothing we haven’t seen before,” he said in a separate statement.
Until DHS “provides border communities and local CBP sectors with adequate resources and a plan” to deal with a surge of an estimated 18,000 people entering the U.S. illegally a day after Title 42 is repealed, he said, “we will once again be wholly unprepared to handle a surge in irregular migration at our Southern Border in a humane, safe, and orderly way.”
Even while Title 42 has been used, more than two million people from over 150 countries were apprehended or encountered by CBP agents entering the U.S. illegally during Biden’s first year in office. This number excludes the several hundred thousand who are estimated to have evaded law enforcement.
Those expelled under Title 42 over the last nine months hovered between 45% and 57%, the Texas lawmakers write. In February, 55% of illegal immigrants were expelled under Title 42, they say.
Rescinding Title 42 will cause a sharp spike in the number of illegal immigrants CBP agents will be tasked with processing under Title 8, another federal provision governing expulsions. Under Title 42, it can take 15 minutes to deport an illegal border crosser. Under Title 8, it can take roughly 50 hours for a single adult and 62 hours for a family unit, the Texas delegation points out. The difference in time would lead to more backlogs and cause detention centers to be even more overwhelmed, leading to even more releases of illegal immigrants into local border communities, they argue.
“At the current levels of cross-border migration, DHS currently lacks adequate capacity to process and detain all migrants apprehended along the southwest border under its Title 8 authorities,” they argue.
“Small border communities lack the appropriate housing, transportation, and healthcare infrastructure to manage the ongoing release of migrant populations into their jurisdictions,” they add. “South Texas mayors inform us that the local non-governmental organizations are completely at capacity in terms of lodging and other services, and that local transportation hubs have been overwhelmed with migrants, many of whom lack the financial means to purchase tickets. If the CDC were to rescind its Title 42 order at this time, Border Patrol facilities and local communities would be forced to absorb at least double the current number of migrants, likely with catastrophic results.”