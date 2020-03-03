Former Vice President Joe Biden upset Sen. Bernie Sanders in the Democratic primary race for president, securing a huge Super Tuesday victory overall.
With 97 percent of precincts reporting, Biden led Sanders 33 percent to 30 percent. Billionaire former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg finished a distant third with 15 percent. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts finished fourth with 11 percent.
Also in Texas, at least 14 statewide and Congressional races will go to a run-off as no candidate received 50 percent of the vote. Several U.S. Congressional districts for both primaries had still not posted results as of 11 p.m. CST.
Among the 14 Democratic presidential candidates listed on the Texas presidential primary ballot, Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobacher, who dropped out of the race after stumbling in Saturday's primary in South Carolina, received 5 percent and 3 percent of the vote, respectively.
Incumbent President Donald Trump received 95 percent of the vote from Republicans. The second-highest percentage of Republican voters, 3.6 percent, remained “uncommitted,” voting for none of the seven candidates running. No other candidate received one percent of the vote.
Incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. John Cornyn received 77 percent of the vote, defeating four opponents. Whoever he faces in November remains undetermined as no Democratic U.S. Senate candidate received 50 percent of the vote.
Within a half hour after polls closed, several judicial posts were certain. Among the contested judicial races, all winners were female candidates.
Democrats who won their respective State Supreme Court Seats 6, 7 and 8, were Kathy Cheng, Staci Williams, and Giselda D. Triana.
On the State Court of Criminal Appeals, Tina Clinton won Place 4 and Elizabeth Davis Frizell won Place 3.
Two Republicans ran unopposed for the State Supreme Court: Chief Justice and incumbent Republican Nathan Hecht, and Brett Busby, who ran for Place 8.
Hecht will face Democratic primary winner Amy Clark Meachum in November.
Several races will require a run-off election as no candidates received more than 50 percent of the vote, including the Democratic race for Railroad Commissioner, Democratic races for U.S. Rep. Districts 2, 10, 13, 14, 24, and 31 and Republican races for U.S. Rep. Districts 13, 15, 16, 22, 32, and 35, with some districts still reporting no results.