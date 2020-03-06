Austin's famed South by Southwest (SXSW) festival has been cancelled over concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The annual music, film and technology conference was scheduled to take place from March 16-22.
"I've gone ahead and declared a local disaster in the city, and associated with that have issued an order that effectively cancels South by Southwest this year," Austin Mayor Steve Adler said Friday afternoon.
Major participants such as Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Apple had already pulled out, but Austin health officials said as recently as Wednesday that the festival could go on.
"We are devastated to share this news with you," SXSW said in a Friday statement. "We are now working through the ramifications of this unprecedented situation."
Event organizers are hoping to reschedule.