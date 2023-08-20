(The Center Square) – Texas once again broke job records in every category last month, as it has done every month over the last 13 consecutive months.
As it announced last month, the Texas Workforce Commission again reported this month that Texas broke three records again. In July, Texas had the greatest number of jobs, Texans employed, and the greatest size of the state’s civilian labor force.
“Texas has more jobs, more people employed, and more people willing and able to work than ever before as growth continued in July,” the Texas Workforce Commission reported Friday.
Total nonfarm employment increased by 26,300 positions over the month to reach a 22nd consecutive series-high of 13,969,100 people employed and 29 consecutive months of growth.
Since July 2022, statewide employment has grown by 441,700 positions, leading the U.S. in total number of jobs added over the year.
Last month, total employed reached a new record high, again adding 34,800 jobs over the month to reach a record 14,464,700 people employed. Texas’ seasonally adjusted civilian labor force also grew over the month to 15,078,400.
“Texas again outpaces the nation in annual jobs growth thanks to strong business investments and the best workforce in America,” Gov. Greg Abbott said. “As a result, more Texans are working than ever before. This unmatched economic momentum is proof that Texas is the Best State for Business, the best state for jobs, and the best state for opportunity. Business confidence in the productivity of our skilled and growing workforce and in the certainty of our state’s pro-growth economic policies is unrivaled. That is why we welcome more new employers and jobs to Texas every day. Texas works when Texans work—that is the Texas of tomorrow we are building today.”
“Texas leads the nation in sustainable job growth with more than 2.7 million positions added in the past decade,” TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel said.
“Following a net increase of 26,300 jobs in July, all but 400 of those jobs were in the private sector, illustrating that the Lone Star State continues to be the most attractive state for business,” TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson also noted.
Leisure and Hospitality lead job growth for all the major industries, adding 9,800 jobs over the month. Manufacturing added 6,600 jobs, followed by Private Education and Health Services’ 6,400 new jobs.
“Our civilian labor force continues to grow as more and more people relocate to Texas and become a part of the strongest employment ecosystem,” TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Alberto Treviño III said. “TWC supports over 14.4 million working Texans by offering valuable services for training, job search and vocational rehabilitation support services.”
The Midland Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) had the largest over-the-year percentage increase in number of jobs in the U.S., not seasonally adjusted, as it did last month, the TWC notes. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington MSA had the second-largest overall number of jobs added last month.
Texas’ seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained at 4.1% in July. The national rate was 3.8%.
The Midland MSA reported the lowest unemployment rate of 2.9%, followed by Amarillo’s 3.6% and Austin-Round Rock’s, College Station-Bryan’s, and Odessa’s at 3.8% each. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission had the highest of 7%, followed by Beaumont-Port Arthur’s 6.8%, and Brownsville-Harlingen’s 6.2%.