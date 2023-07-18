(The Center Square) – A Special Master appointed by the U.S. Supreme Court asked the Supreme Court to approve a settlement that makes progress to guarantee proper distribution of the Rio Grande’s water to Texas, Colorado, and New Mexico.
The case sought to address a dispute over water being unfairly siphoned from the Rio Grande prior to the river reaching Texas, according to a July 18 news release. The dispute was mainly focused on a portion of the river between Elephant Butte Reservoir in New Mexico and the Texas state line.
The dispute was submitted to the United States Supreme Court when Texas filed a lawsuit in 2013 to ensure that New Mexico water users stopped unfairly siphoning water from the river before it reaches Texas, according to a November 2022 news release.
The three states entered into the Rio Grande Compact in 1938 to equitably apportion the waters of the Rio Grande. Under this compact, New Mexico and Colorado must meet certain delivery obligations in order for water from the Rio Grande to be delivered to Texas. This agreement enforces the obligations.
The approval of the Supreme Court is needed to implement the agreement, which was first announced by the Office of the Attorney General in November 2022.
The agreement guarantees Texas receives its water, while also allowing New Mexico the flexibility to properly control the groundwater pumping that draws water from the Rio Grande, according to the news release.