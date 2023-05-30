(The Center Square) – After the Republican-controlled House failed to pass many of the bills passed by the Republican-controlled Senate and many of Gov. Greg Abbott's legislative priorities, the governor on Monday immediately called for a special legislative session to begin Monday at 9 pm.
Abbott listed 14 legislative priorities he said the legislature "must pass," including property tax relief and border security, which he listed as the top two priorities for the first of many special legislative sessions he said he planned to call.
Notably absent on Gov. Abbott’s list are 12 additional items Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick adds, including several election integrity reform measures, banning critical race theory, and conservative “must haves” among the grassroots like prayer in school and banning drag queen story hour.
At the end of the regular session on Monday, Patrick issued a statement saying the Senate accomplished "significant victories for Texans but, unfortunately, far too many of the people's conservative priorities, sponsored by the Senate, were killed in the Texas House."
He said, "The Texas Senate passed all 30 of our priority bills by April 21, with plenty of time for passage through the Texas House. Ultimately, we were able to deliver significant victories for Texans by addressing many key issues facing our state."
"Unfortunately, 9 of the Texas Senate's top 30 priority bills never received hearings in the House, and only 20 of the Senate's top 30 priority bills became law," he added. "Thousands of other important bills were killed in the House, to the detriment of all Texans."
Many of the "good bills" the Republican-controlled House killed, he said, included:
- The largest property tax cut in Texas history, which died due to House leadership's California-style plan that was opposed by realtors, business groups, and many in the media
- Affirming parental rights in education with the largest school choice plan in America
- Creating a state crime for illegal border crossings
- Pushing back on the ESG scam
- Banning Critical Race Theory in higher education
- Creating a mandatory 10-year prison sentence for criminals committing gun crime
- Prohibiting hostile foreign governments from owning land in Texas
- Ending countywide polling places
- Reforming our broken bail system and ending bail for violent crime
- Allowing prayer in public schools
- Allowing the Ten Commandments in our classrooms
- Banning drag queen story hour in Texas public libraries
- Expanding virtual education in Texas
- Mandating that votes be counted in a timely fashion
- Stopping telehealth from selling dangerous drugs online.
Patrick also sent a letter to Gov. Abbott asking him to consider 15 bills in special legislative sessions in addition to passing school choice and property tax relief.
The bills he asked Gov. Abbott to include as priority legislative items include:
- SB 5 Increasing the Business Personal Property Tax Exemption & Inventory Tax Credit
- SB 9 - Teacher Pay Raise
- SB 16 - Banning Critical Race Theory in Higher Education
- SB 23 - Creating A Mandatory 10-Year Prison Sentence for Criminals Committing Gun Crime
- SB 147 - Prohibiting Hostile Foreign Governments Land Ownership in Texas
- SB 990 - End Countywide Polling Places
- SB 1039 - Election Audit Bill
- SB 1318 - Bail Reform
- SB 1396 - Prayer Time in Public Schools
- SB 1515 - Ten Commandments in Schools
- SB 1601 - Drag Queen Story Hour
- SB 1861 - Virtual Education
- SB 1907 - Timely Vote Count
- SB 1911 - Sufficient Ballots
- SB 2424 - Criminals Trespassing Across Our Southern Border
Patrick said he was very proud of the work state senators accomplished, who "fought for Texans at every turn, only to see many of our efforts killed in the Texas House.
"The Texas Senate did its job, it is time for the House to do the same."