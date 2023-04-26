Pictured left to right: Public Utility Commission of Texas Commissioner Jimmy Glotfelty, PUCT Chairman Peter Lake, PUCT Commissioners: Kathleen Jackson and Lori Cobbs, Entergy Utility Operations Group President Rod West, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Entergy Texas President and CEO Eliecer Viamontes, Entergy Chairman and CEO Drew Marsh, and Entergy Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Pete Norgeot.