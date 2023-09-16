(The Center Square) – After being acquitted of all charges in the Texas Senate of the impeachment charges levied against him by the House, Attorney General Ken Paxton said, “the truth prevailed. The truth could not be buried by mudslinging politicians or their powerful benefactors.
“I’ve said many times: Seek the truth! And that is what was accomplished.”
He also thanked the 4.2 million Texans who voted for him in the last election. “I will always be grateful for your support, and I will continue to honor your vote by defending the rule of law and our constitutional rights,” he said.
He also thanked the sixteen Republican senators who voted to acquit him on all counts, saying, “I am grateful for the state senators who followed the law and refused to overturn an election.”
He also thanked his legal team “for exposing the absurdity of these false allegations.”
He thanked his “amazing wife Angela, who I love dearly,” referring to Sen. Angela Paxton, R-McKinney. McKinney was prevented from voting in the trial but sat through hours of accusations made against her husband, including one that both she and her husband took a bribe to have their home renovated. This charge, along with 15 others, was rejected by the Texas Senate.
“The sham impeachment coordinated by the Biden Administration with liberal House Speaker Dade Phelan and his kangaroo court has cost taxpayers millions of dollars, disrupted the work of the Office of Attorney General and left a dark and permanent stain on the Texas House,” Paxton said. “The weaponization of the impeachment process to settle political differences is not only wrong, it is immoral and corrupt.
“Now that this shameful process is over, my work to defend our constitutional rights will resume,” adding, “I can promise the Biden Administration the following: buckle up because your lawless policies will not go unchallenged.
“We will not allow you to shred the constitution and infringe on the rights of Texans. You will be held accountable.”