(The Center Square) – Texas experienced a 7% increase in moving costs within the first five months of 2023, while the national average cost of moving increased by 4%.
Cypress, TX, and Louisville, KY, are the cities with the highest increase of moving costs at 39%. Dallas, TX, saw an increase in moving costs at 17%.
Although Cypress and Dallas experienced spikes in moving costs, other cities in Texas are doing well.
“Two Texan cities where moving is already among the cheapest in the country, Spring, TX and Katy, TX, registered, respectively, 17% and 15% year-over-year decreases in the cost of moving in 2023,” according to Hire a Helper's second annual moving costs report.
Cities that have seen high increases in moving costs include not only Cypress and Louisville, but Greensboro, North Carolina, 34%, Irvine, California, 33%, and St. Louis, Missouri, 33%.
States with the highest moving increase are New Mexico, 39%, Kentucky, 30%, and Minnesota, 25%.
Although the first 5 months of the year show a national 4% increase, Hire a Helper’s data suggests moving costs for the whole of 2023 will be 2% lower than last year.
“Based on our data from 2023 so far and our projections, moving in 2023 will be somewhat cheaper than last year, but still significantly pricier than before the pandemic,” according to the report.