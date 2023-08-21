(The Center Square) – Dallas public schools will consider an exemption from a new Texas law that requires school districts to hire an armed security guard on each campus.
The Dallas school board will consider taking the "good cause exception" at its Aug. 24 school board meeting due to "both a lack of funding and the inability to provide enough qualified armed personnel to meet the mandate."
House Bill 3, which take effect Sept. 1, 2023, requires that school boards ensure that at least a security officer who is armed and present during regular school hours at each district campus. Districts are able to claim a “good cause exemption” due to funding or personnel hurdles with the school district being required to provide an alternative plan. The bill also provides districts funding for districts to implement the policies, including $15,000 per campus.
Dallas Independent School District stated it has officers assigned to all secondary campuses but would need 167 additional officers and more money to comply with the new law.
“We will begin by deploying many of our officers who are in supervisory roles, which means they’re going to take on some additional responsibilities," said Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde in a media release.
Dallas Independent School District did not respond in time for publication.