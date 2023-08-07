(The Center Square) – When a district judge issued a ruling attempting to hinder the state’s enforcement of abortion restrictions, the Office of Attorney General filed an appeal to the Texas Supreme Court, blocking the ruling and leaving the law in place.
After the judge issued a temporary injunction over exceptions to state abortion laws, the OAG filed a Notice of Accelerated Interlocutory Appeal to the Texas Supreme Court, according to an Aug. 5 news release.
“While a district judge’s ruling attempted to block the state’s enforcement of Texas pro-life laws, this filing stays the ruling pending a decision by the Texas Supreme Court. Texas pro-life laws are in full effect. This judge’s ruling is not,” according to the news release.
Texas law states that an abortion may be performed in the event of “a life-threatening physical condition aggravated by, caused by, or arising from a pregnancy” that places the mother “at risk of death or poses a serious risk of substantial impairment of a major bodily function unless the abortion is performed or induced,” according to the release.
The district judge ruled that Texas abortion laws were too restrictive.
In March, the Center for Reproductive Rights sued Texas after five women claimed they were denied abortion access, despite having pregnancy complications that were life threatening.
The OAG will continue to enforce the laws enacted by the Texas Legislature and uphold the values of the people of Texas by doing everything in its power to protect mothers and babies, the office said.