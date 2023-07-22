(The Center Square) – Texas employers continued to smash job records in June, breaking previous records achieved last month and in previous months.
Texas once again led the U.S. in job growth last month as it did over the past 12 months.
Texas employers also again smashed all previous records for total jobs – for 21 months in a row – and set new records for total Texans employed and total Texas labor force in June.
“It’s no surprise that Texas continues to lead the nation with more jobs added over the last 12 months and the fastest jobs growth rate in the country,” Gov. Greg Abbott said of the jobs report. “The undeniable dominance of Texas’ jobs economy is proof that businesses and jobs grow where given the freedom to succeed. It is a testament to the might of our state economy that more Texans are working than ever before as Texas smashes all previous records for total jobs, now 21 months in a row. More paychecks mean more opportunities for the people of this great state to thrive. Together with the nation’s most innovative businesses and the best workforce in America, we are building an even bigger, bolder Texas of tomorrow.”
The Texas Workforce Commission reported that Texas broke three records again in June: the greatest number of jobs, greatest number of Texans employed, and the greatest size of the state’s civilian labor force.
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) had the second largest over-the-year increase in number of jobs nationwide, the TWC, reported, not seasonally adjusted.
The oil and gas capitol of Texas, Midland and Odessa, respectively, had the largest and second largest percentage increase of job growth nationwide of all MSAs.
Total nonfarm employment increased by 31,100 jobs over the month to reach a 21st consecutive series-high level of 13,944,600 jobs, and 28 consecutive months of growth in June. Since June 2022, total Texas employment grew by 542,500 positions, the largest annual increase in the U.S.
Texas’ employment growth rate also continued to outperform with 4% annual growth from June 2022 to June 2023, outpacing all other states and the national growth rate of 2.5%.
Texas’ seasonally adjusted civilian labor force grew by 30,500 over the month to reach a total of 15,039,800 jobs. The total number of employed Texans also reached a new record high of over 14,429,900.
Since Abbott’s been in office, Texas has added over 2.1 million new jobs.
“More than 350,000 people have joined the Texas workforce since June 2022, making the Lone Star State a national leader as the best place to work and to live,” TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel said, adding that TWC was providing resources to employers and employees in a growing job market.
TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson said, “From initiatives like the Texas Conference for Employers and programs like the Skills Development Fund, TWC will continue to encourage that forward drive by providing resources for our Texas employers that include the best employment law education information and the best customized training for current and future workers.”
TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Alberto Treviño III also pointed out that workers can boost their careers through opportunities offered statewide, including apprenticeships, internships, and vocational rehabilitation programs. “TWC and our 28 Workforce Solution Boards help Texans navigate employment services that include career exploration, support services, job fairs, and job training programs,” he said.
Private Education and Health Services added the most jobs of all the major industries last month of 11,900. Construction closely followed with 11,000 new jobs created. Manufacturing gained 6,100 new jobs over the month.
Texas’ seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained the same at 4.1%, higher than the national rate of 3.8%.
The Midland MSA reported the lowest non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 2.6%, followed by Amarillo’s 3.3% and Odessa’s 3.4%. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission had the highest employment rate of 6.7%, followed by Beaumont-Port Arthur’s 6.4% and Brownsville-Harlingen’s 5.9%.