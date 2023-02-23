(The Center Square) – Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday announced the creation of a new statewide street takeover task force to combat the rise of criminals who are increasingly obstructing roads, driving recklessly, causing violence and endangering the public and law enforcement officers. Street takeovers are described as large groups of people taking over intersections, roads or parking lots and drivers often times performing donuts, burn-outs or speeding.
Abbott directed the Texas Department of Public Safety to address recent street takeovers in several communities “that have become increasingly violent and more frequent, resulting in injuries to law enforcement officers and endangering the public.
"Despite the foolish attempts by some local officials to defund and demoralize our brave law enforcement officers, Texas is and remains a law-and-order state," the governor said. "We must send a clear message that these reckless, coordinated criminal events will not be tolerated in Texas. This statewide task force will work closely with local officials and law enforcement to investigate, prosecute, and prevent these dangerous street takeovers. Working together, we can ensure Texans in communities large and small remain safe."
He made the announcement after a crowd of several hundred people took over streets and intersections in Austin over the weekend, throwing rocks and bottles at police officers. Austin Police Department said its officers responded to four different street takeovers. Videos posted online show a crowd gathered at an intersection in Austin that shut down access to Barton Springs Road and South Lamar Boulevard late Saturday night, setting off fireworks and performing donuts and burn-outs. One Austin Police officer was injured in a street racing incident, CBS Austin reported.
In another incident, after DPS arrived to assist Austin Police Department officers, a trooper attempted to stop one driver who led the officer on a high-speed chase of over 140 mph driving with his lights off. The 22-year-old Arlington man was eventually apprehended and charged with evading arrest, obstructing a highway, theft of a firearm and unlawful carrying of a weapon, the Dallas Morning News reported.
In Chambers County, east of Houston, earlier this month, a street racing incident occurred off of I-10 eastbound towards Winnie from Mont Belvieu, leading to a fatal crash. “Multiple sports cars were in the area but left the scene upon the Deputies arrival,” Chambers County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook. “The Deputy made contact at the car and discovered the driver deceased.”
On Jan. 15, San Antonio Police Department officers responded to a street takeover involving a shooting and a four-car crash on I-10. The incident involved drivers of several vehicles blocking access to I-10 near Callaghan Road performing donuts. When officers arrived, vehicles quickly accelerated and four cars crashed into each other, SAPD said. It’s also encouraging members of the public to report street takeovers.
San Antonio Police Chief Bill McManus tweeted earlier this week, “Last couple of weeks, street racer/takeover groups showed up here in SA and ended in numerous arrests, citations, and gun and vehicles seizures. This kind of activity is dangerous and disruptive.”
DPS Director Steven McCraw said, “These street takeovers put the lives of Texans and Texas law enforcement officers at risk. We are seeing fireworks fired at officers in crowds, lasers pointed at aircraft, drivers driving upwards of 130 miles per hour with no lights on in the dark of night – all of it is reckless, and it needs to be stopped.”
The newly launched task force is being led by DPS’ Criminal Investigations Division, Texas Highway Patrol, Aviation Operations Division, and Intelligence and Counterterrorism Division, working in conjunction with local law enforcement agencies statewide, the governor’s office said. It will focus on state-level investigations targeting organized crime involved in street takeovers, make arrests and seize assets, including vehicles and weapons. In many cases, felony charges associated with these crimes will result in prison time, the governor’s office said.
DPS is also encouraging members of the public to report any suspicious activity when it comes to possible street takeovers through iWatchTexas online and through its free iOS or Android mobile apps or by calling 844-643-2251. All reports are confidential.
But Texans are first and foremost encouraged to call 911 “immediately” as soon as they are aware of a street takeover, DPS said.