(The Center Square) – The Office of the Attorney General of Texas investigated and prosecuted the owner of an ambulance services company for his criminal involvement in a Medicaid fraud scheme.
Dennis Damian Anugwom, owner of Union Healthcare Services, was sentenced to 16 years of incarceration by a Harris County District Court and ordered to pay $388,648 in restitution for his fraudulent activity, according to a July 2 news release. He was previously convicted of first-degree felony Healthcare Fraud.
“Anugwom’s scheme, conducted through Union Healthcare Services and operating as City EMS, employed fraudulent billing practices including upcoding, unbundling, and billing for services that were either medically unnecessary or not conducted,” according to the news release. “Anugwom also engaged in illegal kickbacks and money laundering.”
The case was investigated by Investigator Susanne Nink, Investigative Auditor Annette Spencer-Benton, and Captain Stacey Overbay of the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit. The Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Inspector General and the FBI also helped with the investigation of this case.
Assistant Attorney General Joni Vollman prosecuted the case with assistance from Assistant Attorney General Lesleigh Morton and Legal Assistant Nicole Cloutier, according to the news release.
In the last year, the MFCU recovered more than $236 million in settlements and judgments directly benefiting Texas taxpayers.
The Texas OAG advises those who suspect Medicaid fraud, abuse, or patient neglect to report it by visiting the attorney general’s website.