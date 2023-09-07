(The Center Square) – Dozens of exhibits have been admitted as evidence in the ongoing impeachment trial of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, but by the third day of the trial Thursday, none had been published on the state's Court of Impeachment website. The court has not disclosed what types of records or evidence are included.
Six witnesses were sworn in as a group Wednesday by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, but none stated their names during the process. Patrick also did not state who they were. Their names, and no other witness names, have been listed on the impeachment website.
Throughout the course of the trial so far, when attorneys refer to the exhibits, a copy of it displays on the tablet screens on each state senator’s desk, but there is no large screen for the general public or media to view them, nor is any description given to explain what the exhibit refers to.
The Senate is acting as the jury during the trial after the House approved 20 articles of impeachment against Paxton accusing him of bribery, abuse of public trust, being unfit for office, and other allegations. Four articles of the 20 were held in abeyance.
The Center Square asked Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s press office and the Secretary of the Senate if and when the information already introduced as a matter of public record will be posted on the Court of Impeachment website and did not receive a response. Patrick is presiding over the trial.
The Center Square also asked who the six witnesses are who were sworn in and received no response. Two of them already testified: former First Assistant Attorney General Jeff Mateer and former deputy first assistant attorney general Ryan Bangert. A third witness, who testified Thursday afternoon, former deputy attorney general for legal counsel Ryan Vasser, was not among the initial six and was sworn in separately, prior to giving his testimony on Thursday.
The only entity outside of the court that reportedly has a copy of the witness list is The Dallas Morning News. It remains unclear who leaked the list. Counsel for the House managers issued a statement stating that none of the House managers leaked the witness list.
Patrick has yet to announce if he’s even going to investigate who leaked the witness list or if he will issue any sanctions against those who violated a gag order put in place by the Senate and Patrick before the trial, prohibiting anyone involved from speaking about it publicly.
Transcripts of the testimonies of the two witnesses who already testified have yet to be published on the Court of Impeachment website. A daily agenda and schedule for the trial, including who is testifying, also isn’t published on the site.
Patrick has said the impeachment trial process would be transparent. It remains unclear if and when information that is public record will be published on the Court of Impeachment website.
Video recordings of the trial are published on the Texas Senate website labeled by date and “part.” None of the video recording descriptions state which witness is being questioned.
The Texas Senate Audio/Video Archive page states, “Official audio recordings are available from the Senate Staff Services office at (512) 463-0430.”