(The Center Square) – Gov. Greg Abbott pledged his support Thursday for the Texas oil and natural gas industry, which leads the U.S. in energy production.
Abbott met with energy leaders and Texas oil and natural gas executives at a Texas Independent Producers & Royalty Owners Association’s (TIPRO) Summer Conference in San Antonio where he ceremonially signed two bills into law ensuring energy choice and protecting the industry from what he said is federal government overreach.
“The hardworking men and women of the energy sector are the lifeblood of the booming Texas economy,” Abbot said. “We just finished another important legislative session for the Texas energy industry. We cut red tape so that needless local and county regulations don’t stifle economic growth, ensured local governments couldn’t ban the use of gasoline engines, secured our power grid for the Texas of tomorrow, and worked with community colleges to produce the skilled workforce to help this industry continue to thrive in Texas. Here in Texas, we embrace the energy industry. As long as I am governor, I will fight for the energy sector to ensure Texas remains America’s energy leader.”
Abbott delivered the keynote address following Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz and Texas Railroad Commissioner Wayne Christian.
Speaking to over 150 energy leaders, he promised to “keep Texas the energy capital of the world” and highlighted examples of how Texans are also leading the U.S. in job growth and innovation.
He previously signed the bills into law earlier in the year. This was the first time he ceremonially signed energy bills at a TIPRO event.
@GovAbbott ceremonially signs bills into law to protect TX oil & gas industry at @T_I_P_R_O event in #SanAntonio background here: https://t.co/8mbw3kOnn3 #texas #naturalgas #energyindependence pic.twitter.com/XI7GguvhJe— Bethany Blankley (@BethanyBlankley) August 10, 2023
Abbott signed SB 1017 into law, filed by Republican Sen. Bryan Birdwell and Rep. Brooks Landgraf, which prevents any local government in Texas from adopting regulations that limit access to or use of an energy source or that results in the prohibition of infrastructure that is necessary to access fuel and energy, including both production and sale. The new law prevents any entity in Texas from following the path of California, for example, by preventing any political subdivision from banning the use of gasoline-powered lawnmowers, gas stoves or engines based on their fuel source.
The Center Square first reported on Abbott signing the bill into law in May.
Abbott also signed HB 33 into law, filed by Landgraf and Sen. Drew Springer, which codifies an executive order he previously issued. It prohibits state agencies and officials from assisting any federal agency or official that seeks to enforce any federal act that purports to regulate oil and gas operations or impose a regulation that doesn’t exist under state law.
Christian lauded the state's oil and natural gas industry, telling attendees at the conference, “You are literally the hope for the free world.”
He also said President Joe Biden’s plan to eliminate fossil fuels and shut down the oil and natural gas industry would lead to widespread destruction and starvation.
TIPRO president Ed Longenecker told The Center Square Texans would “stand for the free world.”
“Texas’ role as a global energy leader extends well beyond just volumes,” he said. “Our state, and the Permian specifically, produces some of the world’s cleanest natural gas. That matters more than ever today, as global unrest is creating energy challenges everywhere. We have what it takes to power the homes, businesses and industries of Americans and our allies. Leaders at home and abroad should take note of the progress Texas producers have made in methane and flaring intensity as they develop policies impacting our industry.”
In 2022, the Texas oil and natural gas industry broke records in every category, leading the U.S. in oil and natural gas production and lowered emissions, ranking first in industry job growth, wages, payroll and Gross Regional Product (GRP) nationwide.
If Texas were its own country, it would be the world’s third largest producer of natural gas and fourth largest producer of oil. In the first half of 2022, the U.S. became the world’s largest liquid natural gas exporter, led by Texas, according to EIA data.