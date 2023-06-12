Vance Ginn, Ph.D., is founder and president of Ginn Economic Consulting, LLC, host of the Let People Prosper podcast, senior fellow at Americans for Tax Reform, and chief economist or senior fellow at multiple think tanks across the country. He previously served as the associate director for economic policy of the White House’s Office of Management and Budget, 2019-20. He resides with his family in Round Rock, Texas. Join the thousands who follow him on Twitter for daily, insightful commentary @VanceGinn.