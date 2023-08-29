(The Center Square) – Multiple claims that a property developer is building a "colonia" and the "largest illegal alien settlement in Texas," are false, its executives told The Center Square in an exclusive interview.
The accusations began last year by a nonprofit claiming illegal foreign nationals were building houses with no running water or electricity in a subdivision south of Plum Grove, Texas, which it alleged was managed by Colony Ridge Land LLC. The nonprofit now claims the subdivisions are the "largest illegal immigrant no-go sanctuary city in America" and "Colony Ridge is bullish on its immediate future, the community of some 75,000 mostly illegals."
The Office of the Texas Attorney General explains that "Colonias are substandard housing developments, often found along the Texas-Mexico border, where residents lack basic services such as drinking water, sewage treatment, and paved roads." It cites statutes governing colonias and publishes a map identifying where they are located. Colony Ridge properties aren't identified on the map.
More recently, similar claims continue, including that the subdivisions are "the largest illegal alien settlement in America … brought to you by cartel supporting Democrats" who are "traitors" and "100,000 illegals" are living there; the "Colonias [are] growing unchecked" and Colony Ridge's owner, "Trey Harris, runs this operation and donated about 1.4m to Abbott," referring to Gov. Greg Abbott; "20,000 aliens" are living in "Abbott City;" U.S. Rep. Morgan Luttrell, R-Texas, has been "taking money from Colonia developer;" and "Abbott City" has "20,000 migrants living in master planned community luxury."
Another group claimed, "'Abbott Donor Funds Illegal Alien Housing Project Near Houston.'… Colony Ridge Communities' markets land to illegal aliens through loan loopholes, while stakeholders contribute to Abbott yearly. … Terrenos Houston, the marketing program for Colony Ridge, advertises to illegal aliens by indicating they do not require traditional bank loans, nor do they need Social Security numbers or a proven job history. Instead, they operate through owner-financed lots for illegal aliens who don't qualify for certain loans."
Another claimed the "largest illegal alien 'colonia' in the United States" is located "in an area controlled by Republican politicians and funded by a mega donor to Texas Governor Greg Abbott." And Abbott must "declare an Invasion in Liberty County, Send in the National Guard, Round up the Illegal Aliens & Return them to Mexico, Seize Colony Ridge's Assets, and Jail Trey Harris for His Crimes. This is our Alamo. WE CAN'T LET TX BE OVERRUN BY INVADERS!;" and claimed the area is "America's Largest Sanctuary City … Home to 75K+ Illegals."
John Harris, CEO of Colony Ridge, told The Center Square, the subdivisions are "not colonias." Brent Lane, owner of Beard & Lane, who represents Colony Ridge, told The Center Square, the claims are "grossly misleading and unsubstantiated."
Harris said, "The residents enjoy concrete streets, public water, sewer, electricity, natural gas, cable TV and high-speed Internet. The community is governed by a property owners association with a presence in the neighborhood."
Colony Ridge does not build homes. "There are several builders with model homes in the neighborhood and over 1,000 acres of commercial land available," Harris said. There are areas, he clarified, where land was sold to builders and future homeowners applied for mortgages from banks or other companies that aren't Colony Ridge.
Colony Ridge subdivisions have 12 full-time law enforcement officers; Liberty County Sheriff's Office deputies and a local constable conduct regular patrols. Combined, they total "the highest number of officers per capita in Liberty County," Harris said.
"Colony Ridge has donated land for the public schools that are now open in the neighborhood," he added, including four Cleveland ISD schools and two public charter schools. It also donated land for a new fire station and is paying for its construction.
Harris and Lane told The Center Square none of the accusers contacted them.
Colony Ridge, licensed by the state, does business as Terrenos Houston. Terrenos is not a marketing agency. All company transactions are in compliance with state and federal law, Harris and Lane said. It conducts internal audits; the Texas Department of Savings and Mortgage Lending also conducts audits. No investigations or pending violations exist.
"Terrenos Houston doesn't need to advertise in Mexico or anywhere outside of the US," Harris added. "The vast majority of our customers are from Houston and Harris County." Depending on the application, customers provide Social Security numbers, ITINs, Texas driver's licenses, state IDs, passports and other forms of identification, Harris explained.
Lane also said, "I'm not aware of Trey Harris committing any crimes and most certainly there's no evidence to suggest that any assets should be frozen."
He also explained that company engineers developed the construction plans for all roads and drainage plans; county engineers approved them. Colony Ridge helped create a Municipal Management District, donated land for a County Annex in its subdivisions, created deed restrictions and dues, a Master Property Owner's Association, and built several parks, soccer fields, and walking trails.
The county and TCEQ approved its water system and sewer system designs and location; PUC approved its water and sewer rates. Colony Ridge is working with the Texas Department of Transportation, contributing towards Entergy infrastructure costs; the POA pays for sheriff's office services, Lane said.
Law enforcement officials have told The Center Square that Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents are responsible for confirming citizenship status of US residents, not property developers. Multiple licensed realtors in Texas told The Center Square buyers do not need Social Security numbers to purchase land in Texas. No federal or state law prohibits noncitizens from purchasing land in Texas or in the U.S.
When it comes to Gov. Abbott, Harris said, "We have never asked him for special treatment, and we don't get it." The company began developing in Liberty County in 2011 when Rick Perry was governor. Perry didn't, and Abbott doesn't, "approve plats or make any decisions related to the local development," Lane said. "It is simply a stretch of the imagination to suggest that a sitting governor had anything to do with the subdividing and development of the land in Liberty County."