(The Center Square) – Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick announced on Monday that he appointed a new judge as counsel to help him preside over the impeachment trial of Attorney General Ken Paxton.
"Today, pursuant to the Rules of Impeachment adopted by the members of the Senate, I am pleased to appoint Justice Lana Myers to assist me during the upcoming impeachment trial which starts on September 5," Patrick said. "Justice Myers is an extremely well-qualified candidate with courtroom experience as an attorney and a judge."
Myers served as Justice of the Texas Fifth Court of Appeals, Place 4, from 2009 to 2022. The court hears cases brought from the counties of Dallas, Collin, Grayson, Hunt, Rockwall, and Kaufman. Justice Myers served as judge of the Dallas County 203rd District Court from 1995 to 2009 and as an Assistant District Attorney for Dallas County from 1982 to 1994. She received her undergraduate and law degrees from Baylor University.
Patrick announced he appointed Myers 10 days after announcing he appointed Justice Marc Brown to serve as counsel. Less than 24 hours later, he announced the judge declined the appointment because he said he donated to the campaign of AG Paxton's challenger, former Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman. Brown said he "didn't recall" that he had donated to her campaign when he initially met with Patrick to discuss his possible role in the trial. After he was nominated, he wrote he "now recalled" that he had made the donation.
According to the Senate Rules, Patrick is the presiding officer of the trial and can appoint a counsel to help advise him on rulings.
He made the announcement in a press release. All motions filed by all parties are publicly available on a Senate impeachment court website.
The trial begins on Sept. 5.