(The Center Square) – Democrat and Republican state senators have proposed a bipartisan joint resolution that if passed by the legislature and Texas voters would amend the Texas Constitution to allow judges to deny bail for some violent offenders.
If passed, the resolution would authorize judges and magistrates to deny bail in some circumstances to individuals accused of a violent or sexual offense or of continuous trafficking of persons, among other measures.
Authored by state Sens. Joan Huffman, R-Houston, and Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa, D-McAllen, Senate Joint Resolution (SJR) 44 would amend Section 11 and 11a of Article I of the Texas Constitution, which guarantees a right to bail except for those who commit capital offenses and are convicted of multiple felonies.
Huffman had proposed an identical measure in 2021, which passed the state Senate by a vote of 27 to 3 during a third special legislative session. But the measure failed in the Republican-controlled House led by Speaker Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, who couldn’t get two-thirds of the House to support it despite selecting Democrats to chair powerful House committees.
“SJR 44 must pass this session,” Huffman said in a statement. “In 2021, I passed this comprehensive proposal multiple times throughout the regular and special sessions in the Texas Senate with bipartisan support. The Texas Senate clearly understands the importance of this constitutional amendment to give judges an additional tool to hold the most violent offenders in jail until their trial date.”
If two-thirds of both the House and Senate pass SJR 44, the measure would be put on the November 2023 ballot for Texas voters to approve or reject.
Rep. Ann Johnson, D-Houston, who opposed the measure in 2021, told the Houston Chronicle she’d be open to supporting it this legislative session depending on certain factors. She expressed reservations, saying, “In the absence of the investment in the infrastructure of the public safety system, the criminal justice system,” she didn’t “know that it has the effect that we all desperately want.”
In 2021, Gov. Greg Abbott signed Huffman’s bail reform legislation, which was designed to limit judges from releasing defendants on personal recognizance bonds who are charged with committing felonies, including multiple violent crimes. The new law created a public database to provide details about each defendant’s case and bail conditions, as well as identifying the judge or magistrate who set the bail, among other measures.
Abbott said the law would “reform our broken bail system in Texas and keep our communities safe.”
But two years later, violent offenders continue to be released by judges and violent crime has only gone up, not down, especially in Harris County.
For example, after Texas law enforcement officers working through Operation Lone Star broke up a major fentanyl lab in Houston and arrested four suspects, they were released on bond the next day.
In response, Abbott tweeted a link to an article published by The Center Square about the incident saying, “This is outrageous. Texas officers broke up a major Houston fentanyl operation that could have killed thousands of people. But a day after 4 suspects were arrested, they were released on bond by a Houston Judge. We must end easy bail for criminals.”
In his state of the state address last week, Abbott identified bail reform as an emergency legislative item that the legislature must pass. He said they “must shut and lock that revolving door by passing laws that keep dangerous criminals behind bars and hold accountable the judges who let them out.”
Even if SJR 44 passed both chambers and voters approve it in November 2023, it also doesn’t compel judges to detain suspects without bail; it simply gives them the option to do so.