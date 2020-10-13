(The Center Square) – Following the hold it placed on Sunday, a panel of federal appellate judges announced their official ruling just before midnight Monday, confirming a stay and upholding Gov. Greg Abbott’s Oct. 1 proclamation pertaining to ballot drop boxes.
“Critics were clearly clueless about the legality of my action and simply voiced prejudicial political opinions,” Abbott tweeted in response to the ruling.
The order limited absentee ballot drop boxes to one per county, regardless of population size and after larger counties like Harris and Travis had already set up multiple drop off locations. Early voting started Tuesday.
Opponents argued Abbott's Oct. 1 order suppressed voter rights, but the three appellate judges, Stuart Kyle Duncan, Don Willett and James Ho, unanimously disagreed.
"One strains to see how it burdens voting at all," Duncan wrote. Abbott's "proclamation was part of an expansion of absentee voting opportunities beyond what the Texas Election Code provided. The fact that this expansion is not as broad as plaintiffs would wish does not mean that it has illegally limited their voting rights."
Ho, in a concurring opinion, said Abbott's unilateral July 27 order expanding early voting by six days likely violated Texas and federal law, and regretted he couldn't strike the entire order down. Abbott has been sued over the early voting order, in addition to numerous other executive orders he has issued.
The judge’s 20-page opinion notes that Texas law allows for hand-delivery of absentee ballots only on Election Day, but this year voters have a 40-day window to deliver them and to send ballots by mail. A lawsuit was filed over the issue by 25 top Republicans who asked the Texas Supreme Court to intervene.
Abbott’s proclamation dictating ballot security protocols for in-person delivery of marked mail ballots was announced after their lawsuit was filed.
Houston-based attorney Jared Woodfill, who has sued the governor over the election order and others, argues the state’s current election quagmire could have been avoided if Abbott had not single-handedly changed state election law more than once. By first extending the early voting period, Abbott enabled more time for voter fraud to be perpetrated through ballot harvesting when arrests continue to be made over such schemes, Woodfill argues.
“Shockingly, Governor Abbott is having to undo one of his many unconstitutional orders with another unconstitutional order,” Woodfill, referring to the Oct. 1 proclamation, told The Center Square. “That’s what happens when you ignore the Texas Constitution and sideline the Legislature. Why is Abbott afraid to convene the Texas Legislature? He seems to have forgotten he serves at the pleasure of we the people.”
Judge Ho appears to agree with this assessment in his concurring opinion. He wrote that Abbott violated Texas law and perhaps the U.S. Constitution by unilaterally changing Texas’ election law without involving the state legislature.
“Ho also seemed to deliberately give a boost to cases Republican election lawyers are pursuing in various states, arguing that virus-related election-procedure changes issued by governors and secretaries of state are unconstitutional because they were not directly authorized by state lawmakers,” according to a report by Politico, which notes that two challenges to Pennsylvania’s ballot receipt-deadlines are pending before the U.S. Supreme Court.
“The Constitution vests control over federal election laws in state legislatures, and for good reason – that’s where we expect the voice of the people to ring most loudly and effectively,” Ho wrote, also raising concerns about absentee ballot fraud in the state.
The litigants could appeal Monday’s midnight ruling and ask for a decision from the entire 5th Circuit Court of Appeals or from the U.S. Supreme Court, but both are anticipated to unlikely to overturn Duncan's decision.