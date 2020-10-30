(The Center Square) – With reports of widespread voter fraud and ongoing investigations at the state and local level, another petition has been filed with the Texas Supreme Court over election security and drive-through voting in Harris County. A similar lawsuit was filed in a federal district court in Houston about the same issue.
The Texas Supreme Court ruled this week that Gov. Greg Abbott can limit drop-off sites for mail-in ballots in response to an Oct. 3 proclamation he issued.
“The plaintiffs complain that limiting early hand-deliveries of mail-in ballots to one office per county requires more travel time for some voters. But this ignores the other options for casting their ballots that these voters have,” the three justices who issued the opinion ruled.
Houston-based attorney Jared Woodfill and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton asked the high court to intervene after Harris County officials attempted to organize multiple drop off locations for mail-in ballots.
Woodfill filed a second petition with the Texas Supreme Court over Harris County’s drive-through voting apparatus. The new claim filed this week adds that the drive-through voter scheme not only violates Texas Election Code but also violates Article I, Sec. 4, cl. 1 of the U.S. Constitution and the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment.
If the court rejects the petition, he says he will seek relief from the U.S. Supreme Court.
The Harris County Clerk’s Office has “created a new ‘manner’ of voting in Harris County, ‘drive-thru’ voting,” the 77-page complaint states. “Drive-thru voting is not recognized in the Texas Election Code. [County Clerk Chris] Hollins’ drive-thru voting scheme allows any and all Harris County registered voters – regardless of whether they are permitted to do so under the Texas Election Code – to engage in early and Election Day ‘drive-thru’ voting.
“Hollins who is a Democrat and currently serves as Deputy Vice-Chair of Finance for the Democratic Party of Texas, has identified ten drive-thru voting locations and placed nine of the locations in heavily Democratic areas.”
Hollins’ office maintains that curbside or drive-through voting will help decrease the spread of the coronavirus and make voting more accessible to registered voters.
This is the first time drive-through voting has been conducted in Texas history, and implemented outside of the legislative process. In 2019, the state legislature rejected a drive-through voting bill similar to the mechanism Hollins has implemented.
“Nothing in the Texas election code allows Mr. Hollins to do this setup,” state Sen. Paul Bettencourt, R–Houston, said.
Paxton issued a guidance letter to local elections administrators explaining guidelines for curbside voting. In it, he wrote, “Elections must be held in compliance with these Election Code provisions. Encouraging or facilitating election operations that violate these rules is unlawful and could result in legal liability for political subdivisions and their officials.”
Woodfill argues that Harris County’s drive-through locations could “potentially alter the outcome of the election in Texas and potentially the presidential election.”
“To date, there have been over 100,000 illegally cast ‘drive-thru’ votes,” Woodfill told The Center Square. “Hollins has placed nine of the ten drive-thru locations in Democratic strongholds. It is clear that Hollins is merely an extension of the Democratic Party whose appointment has resulted in violations of the Texas Election Code that benefit Democratic candidates. If he is successful, he could impact the presidential election.
“If Biden can carry Harris County by a large margin, he can win Texas,” Woodfill adds. “If Biden wins Texas, Trump loses the national election. In my opinion, Hollins drive-thru voting scheme is a concerted effort by national Democrats to steal the presidential election.”
As of Tuesday, nearly 8 million Texans had already voted, approaching 90 percent of the entire 2016 vote and a higher percentage than any state, according to the U.S. Elections Project at the University of Florida.